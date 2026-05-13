‘Blade Runner’ Immersive Experience Coming to VR Destinations Next Year

Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind asymmetrical multiplayer Dead by Daylight (2016), announced it’s developing an immersive experience based on iconic cyberpunk sci-fi Blade Runner.

The studio revealed it’s working with original IP holder Alcon Entertainment as well as Montreal-based PHI Studio, known for co-producing location-based VR experience Space Explorers: THE INFINITE and mixed reality theater experience BLUR. The news was first reported by Heise Online.

According to the experience’s description, Blade Runner: The Immersive Experience will include a “multisensory exploration blending dystopian environments with deep storytelling.”

“Staying true to the original vision of Alcon Entertainment, this project explores the contrasts between humanity and technology through cutting-edge digital scenography and an immersive soundscape,” the studios say.

While the team hasn’t revealed locations or launch dates yet, the project is being backed by Montreal-based VR destination Infinity Experiences, which previously worked with Univrse and Banijay Live Studio to launch an immersive experience based on sci-fi anthology BLACK MIRROR.

Notably, Infinity Experiences operates locations across North America, including locations in Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Quebec, and Mississauga in Canada, and locations in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston in the US.

Blade Runner: The Immersive Experience is already in production, and scheduled for a North American premiere in 2027, the studios say, noting we’ll hear more details in the coming months.