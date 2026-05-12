Meta Connect Event Set for September 23–24 Alongside New Glasses Tease

Meta’s annual Connect event is set to return on September 23–24. The company teased what appears to be a new pair of smart glasses, and said its event will focus on “the latest in VR, wearables, metaverse, and AI.” All eyes will be on the event this year as the XR industry watches to gauge Meta’s next moves after a year of major reorganization and shifting priorities.

The News

Meta Connect 2026 will be hosted from September 23–24. The company’s annual event highlights its latest news and priorities in XR and AI. As with previous years, the event will be held at the Menlo Park campus, with significant keynotes and announcements being streamed online.

Alongside the Connect date announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo on social media teasing what’s likely to be a new pair of the company’s smart glasses which now span audio-only and a pair with a monocular display. In the photo the glasses were scratched out with blue markings to hide any identifying features.

My Take

While it’s no surprise that Meta is hosting Connect once again this year, the 2026 edition of the event feels especially important for both the company and the XR industry at large.

The last 12 months have been anything but smooth sailing for those who are part of the XR industry. Canceled projects, layoffs, and closures at many of Meta’s internal XR studios have shown the company’s shifting of priorities away from XR and more toward its smart glasses business. Against the backdrop of similar struggles among external XR studios, the future hasn’t been looking very bright.

Meta insists it’s still committed to building and investing in XR, positioning its moves as necessary steps to course-correct on initiatives that didn’t pan out as expected.

Meta Connect will be the company’s next clear opportunity to give developers and customers confidence in the future of the Meta XR ecosystem.

One major thing driving uncertainty in XR right now is that Meta has announced several new pairs of smart glasses, but has not been clear about plans for upcoming Quest devices (the last of which, Quest 3S, was launched more than a year-and-a-half ago). Reporting suggests Meta’s headset plans have been shifting internally; rumors have been swirling about a high-end puck-focused headset that would be a Vision Pro competitor, or a more affordable next-gen Quest.

Meta announcing a new headset at Connect is probably the strongest signal the company could send to show both confidence and direction in its ecosystem. If a new headset isn’t announced, it will surely have the opposite effect.