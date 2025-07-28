Warpfrog, the studio behind Blade & Sorcery (2024), announced they’re working on their next VR title. While the studio say it won’t be a sequel, it will be “super modder-friendly” and share “a lot of DNA” with the hit physics-based combat game.

“It is way too early to do any kind of reveal, so we are going to keep this under our hats for now and keep cooking,” the studio says in a recent Steam update. “Then in the future we can do a big reveal announcement or trailer, so that will be exciting. Oh and only because many will probably assume, I will nip it in the bud and tell you it is not Blade & Sorcery 2!”

The studio says however its next title will “share a lot of DNA with Blade & Sorcery,” and is slated to feel “like a Warpfrog game” too.

“Similar to B&S, our next game will be VR, physics-based simulation, as anti-gamey as possible, and super modder-friendly,” the studio confirmed, echoing an earlier statement from December 2024 when work on the game was first revealed.

Warpfrog says they’re using their “new and massively improved” Thunder Road 2 game framework for developing the title, which the team says will help avoid the sort of mistakes that resulted with the “spaghetti code” of Thunder Road 1. As a result, this will also allow for more expansions in the future, Warpfrog says.

This follows news that the studio isn’t done with Blade & Sorcery just yet, despite releasing its ‘final’ update in its ‘Crystal Hunt’ 1.0 launch last June.

Warpfrog says the game is slated to receive a series of four free updates, called the ‘Byeth Updates’, which will bring official weapons and armor from the game’s other nations—Rakta, Sentara, Khar-Tib, and Madlu.

The first update is set to release later this year, while the following three will arrive throughout 2026, which will include both the PC VR version of the game and the ‘Nomad’ version for Quest.