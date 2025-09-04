While Blade & Sorcery (2024) studio Warpfrog is already developing its next “modder friendly” title, the studio isn’t done with VR’s favorite melee combat game just yet.

Now, the studio announced its releasing the ‘Rakta Update’, which patches in a fresh slate of East Asia-inspired weaponry, magic, and armor.

As the studio describes it on Steam, Rakta includes katanas, throwing stars, sai, kama (a type of hand scythe), kanabō (a long metal club), a bladed spear, zhanmadao (Chinese cavalry sword), and a dual-crystal bō staff capable of spitting out magic on both sides.



There is also a new piece of ‘Raike’ armor, although Warpfrog hasn’t revealed just what to expect yet. There is some cool concept art though, seen above the article.

Notably, the Rakta Update is only the first in its slate of free ‘Byeth Updates’, which will be rolling out from now until the end of 2026, adding more weapons, armor and what the studio calls “some small features to the sandbox and crystal hunt gamemodes.”

Other updates in Byeth include the ‘Sentara Update’, ‘Khar-Tib Update’ and ‘Madlu Update’, all of which will come at some point next year.

There’s no release date for Rakta yet, as the team says they’re still bug fixing, although the studio is aiming for release sometime in October across all supported platforms, including PC VR headsets via Steam and Quest 2 and above via the Horizon Store.