Although both Blood & Truth and Firewall Zero Hour are technically PS4 games, both PSVR titles have been updated to take greater advantage of the power of PS5.

As we found in our review of PSVR on PS5, pretty much any backwards compatible PS4 PSVR title will benefit from improved loading times when played on PS5, but otherwise most games look and play pretty much identically. As we hoped, however, some developers are starting to update their titles to better tap into the power of PS5.

Blood & Truth Updated for PS5

PlayStation London Studio, the developer behind Blood & Truth confirmed this week that a new update pushes the game to its highest fidelity when played on PS5. The studio notes the following improvements:

Higher resolution

Higher framerate (up to 90 FPS)

Highest detail assets used at all times

Improved texture details

“This is across the whole game, as well as all our free DLC,” the studio says.

Firewall Zero Hour Updated for PS5

Competitive VR shooter Firewall Zero Hour is getting a similar treatment, says developer First Contact Entertainment. In a video tweeted this week, the studio writes:

Firewall Zero Hour played on PS5 offers reduced load times and improved visual fidelity resulting from an additional increase in supersampling pixel density from what is currently offered on the PS4 Pro.

We’ll be taking a look at both updates on PS5 very soon.

We’re glad to know that developers will be able to update their PS4 PSVR titles to explicitly take better advantage of PS5’s extra horsepower when played in backwards compatible mode, even if PSVR’s low display resolution puts a damper on overall fidelity. It’s also worth mentioning that there’s still a lot of power under the hood that the games can’t tap into because they aren’t built natively for PS5; Sony still hasn’t confirmed if we’ll ever see native PS5 games for PSVR.