‘Border Bots’ is Like ‘Papers, Please’ for VR, Coming to SteamVR & PSVR 2 This Month

It’s been nearly five years since we played the Border Bots VR demo, then called ‘Border Patrol’, which first introduced the game’s undoubtedly Papers, Please (2013)-inspired border guard simulation. Now the full VR game has an official launch date on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets.

Border Bots VR is coming to PSVR 2 and SteamVR on September 28th, with a Meta Quest 2 release slated to arrive early next year, the developers say.

Created by Team17 Digital and Paw Print Games in association with vTime Games, Border Bots VR tasks you with some pretty standard stuff for a border patrol agent: analyzing documents for discrepancies, checking robots for unauthorized modifications, confiscating forbidden items, etc.

You’ll also get to power up with an array of handy gadgets such as a 3D printer, barcode scanner, and contraband detector as you rise up the corporate ladder.

The studios also released a new gameplay trailer that gives a first glimpse at life in the game’s robotic future.

You can wishlist Border Bots VR on Steam and PSVR 2 today.