BRINK Traveler is a VR travel app that, thanks to some detailed photogrammetry, offers up realistic 3D locations for you to hike through and learn about along the way.

Brink Traveler offers up 18 different places to hike around which span a dozen locations. Indie studio BRINK XR says more are planned to release sometime after the app’s September 9th launch on Quest and SteamVR headsets.

You’ll be able to explore a few of the most impressive natural formations in the United States and Iceland, including Horseshoe Canyon, White Pocket, Mount Morrison, Mount Whitney, Alabama Hills, The Wave, Arches National Park, the North and South side of Death Valley National Park, Antelope Canyon, Crystal Crag, and Haifoss waterfall.

Image courtesy BRINK XR Inc.
Image courtesy BRINK XR Inc.
Image courtesy BRINK XR Inc.
Image courtesy BRINK XR Inc.

Much like the lush virtual outdoor areas in Valve’s The Lab (2016)Brink Traveler seems to combine its photogrammetric scenes with interactive elements to draw you deeper into the space, like an errant rock on the ground or running water off in the distance. Photogrammetry is a technique that uses high resolution photography to recreate accurate models of a real space.

In addition to photorealistic hiking spots, you have a few bits of kit to help you along the way. A trusty compass helps you teleport around discrete bits of the trail, and a virtual guide is also included so you can learn more as you explore. Throughout each section you’ll be able to collect points of interest and capture photos too.

Brink Traveler is launching on Quest and SteamVR headsets on September 9th. It’s also coming to smartphone AR via both iOS and Android operating systems. Check out the trailer below:

  • Zerofool

    Hey Ben, any word on the pricing? Will it be free like “Realities” and its DLCs?

    • Brink hasn’t published any pricing yet, but we’ll update as soon as we learn more.

    • Akin Bilgic

      The VR version will be available for $9.99 on Oculus and Steam.

      • Florian

        And cross-buy! (on Oculus)

  • kontis

    I want to know if there is a substantial quality difference between PC version and Quest version.

    • Akin Bilgic

      All the imagery seen in this trailer is from the Quest 2 version of the app! It was primarily designed for mobile hardware. (Source: I’m one of the developers)

    • Florian

      The PC version has higher quality textures, higher audio quality and runs at 90FPS (another developer here!)