BTS Comes to ‘Beat Saber’ in New Music Pack DLC, Trailer Here

Beat Saber, the block-slashing rhythm game, now has a music pack featuring the infectious grooves of South Korean pop group BTS.

The paid DLC music pack brings the septet to the game for the first time in the form of animated chibi characters, called ‘TinyTAN’, who fly in during songs to sing and dance as you chop away at in-coming blocks.

Now available on all platforms, the BTS music pack features 12 tracks:

Blood Sweat & Tears

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Burning Up (FIRE)

Dionysus

DNA

DOPE

Dynamite

FAKE LOVE

IDOL

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

Not Today

UGH!

Like most music packs for the game, the new BTS Music Pack is a paid DLC ($15) available across all supported platforms, including Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, SteamVR, and PSVR.

Inaugurating the launch of Oculus Quest 2 back in October, multiplayer support lets you slash alongside four other players in both private and public matches. Beat Saber’s multiplayer mode doesn’t feature cross-platform play, and only supports official songs in the base game and DLCs, however Facebook’s studio Beat Games says multiplayer may go cross-play at some point in the future.

Multiplayer support for PlayStation VR is notably still missing, which is expected to arrive sometime next year.