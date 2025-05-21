‘Budget Cuts’ Studio Announces Norse-inspired Roguelite ‘Crossings’ for Quest & PC VR Headsets

Neat Corp, the veteran VR studio behind the Budget Cuts series, announced its next VR game Crossings, which lets you melee and spell-cast your way through the Norse afterlife.

The co-op roguelite takes you through “an ever-changing world in a quest for vengeance and survival in an epic Adventure through the Norse afterlife,” Neat Corp says. “Meet fellow lost souls in seamless and wordless VR Co-op as you Block, Dodge, Strike and Power your way through Trolls, Draugr and other dark beings.”

In Crossings, you’ll learn new magic spells and upgrade weapons during each run, including suitably Viking-age blades, clubs, axes, and ancient weapons like the ‘Tooth of Nör’, giving you plenty of ways to fight, block and dodge your way through a host Trolls, Draugr, Ghosts and other Norse-inspired beings.

Here’s how Neat Corp describes the action:

You awaken cold and alone in a forgotten land—somewhere between death and memory. Though your body fell, your spirit fought free, and now you walk a shifting world shaped by ancient powers and broken fates. Crossings is a VR-first fantasy roguelite set in a Norse afterlife where the world itself reshapes with every run. Magically cross paths with other lost souls—no words, only movement, trust, and survival. Master deadly, physical combat where reading your enemies is key: block, dodge, strike, and unleash magic through careful timing and real-world movements. Face creatures old myths—trolls, draugr, dvärg, and those that linger at the edge of life and death. Choose your path through each run. Fight alone or stand side-by-side with others. Every crossing leaves a mark—and every choice carries the weight of the world you left behind.

There’s no release date yet, however you can now wishlist Crossings on the Horizon Store for Quest, and on Steam for PC VR headsets.

Additionally, the studio says a playable PC VR demo of Crossings will be available during Steam Next Fest from October 14th – 21st, which is said to include a “single-player slice of the full game.”