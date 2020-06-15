HoloLens 2 has been available to Microsoft business partners and developers since last year, however anyone else interested in the augmented reality headset would have to jump through a few hoops first to get their hands on the device. Now Microsoft has opened sales of HoloLens 2 to anyone with the cash on hand.

Up until now, prospective HoloLens 2 owners would have to either contact an official reseller or sign up for a special developers program, making this the first time when John Q. Public could buy a HoloLens 2 direct from Microsoft without any additional fuss.

Customers will be able to buy the $3,500 headset itself and a host of replacement accessories including a carrying case, a USB-C charger, straps, and forehead pads of varying sizes. All of those come in the box already, but it’s nice to know you can buy a spare if need be.

Microsoft is only selling HoloLens 2 direct to online customers, so you most likely won’t be able to buy it in a Microsoft Store.

We first went hands-on with HoloLens 2 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year, and it proved to be a capable AR headset that, despite some misgivings on how the field of view was initial misrepresented at its reveal at the Barcelona-based trade show, showed some real material improvements over its predecessor.

It packs in a number of features not present in the original 2015-era HoloLens, the most prominent of which is eye-tracking. Eye-tracking not only lets users select UI elements simply by looking at them, but also allows developers to know where a user is looking to better optimize AR apps by better understanding user behavior. Check out the full specs below:

HoloLens 2 Specs

Display Optics: See-through holographic lenses (waveguides)

Resolution: 2k 3:2 light engines

Holographic density: >2.5k radiants (light points per radian)

Eye-based rendering: Display optimization for 3D eye position Sensors Head tracking: 4 visible light cameras

Eye tracking: 2 IR cameras

Depth: 1-MP Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth sensor

IMU: Accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer

Camera: 8-MP stills, 1080p30 video Audio and speech Microphone array: 5 channels

Speakers: Built-in spatial sound Human understanding Hand tracking: Two-handed fully articulated model, direct manipulation

Eye tracking: Real-time tracking

Voice: Command and control on-device; natural language with internet connectivity

Windows Hello: Enterprise-grade security with iris recognition Environment understanding 6DoF tracking: World-scale positional tracking

Spatial Mapping: Real-time environment mesh

Mixed Reality Capture: Mixed hologram and physical environment photos and videos Compute and connectivity SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform

HPU: Second-generation custom-built holographic processing unit

Memory: 4-GB LPDDR4x system DRAM

Storage: 64-GB UFS 2.1

WiFi: Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac 2×2)

Bluetooth: 5

USB: USB Type-C Fit Single size

Fits over glasses Weight 566g Software Windows Holographic Operating System

Microsoft Edge

Dynamics 365 Remote Assist

Dynamics 365 Guides

3D Viewer Power Battery life: 2–3 hours of active use

Charging: USB-PD for fast charging

Cooling: Passive (no fans)

Contains lithium batteries: See more information >

Thanks to Jad Meouchy of the AR/VR data analytics company BadVR for pointing us to the news.