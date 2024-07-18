‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ Follow-up Coming to Quest This Fall, Trailer Here

Corptopia Studios, developer behind VR puzzle-adventure Down the Rabbit Hole (2020), announced the release of a follow-up title that takes you back to the game’s winding chasm of enigmatic dioramas.

Called Escaping Wonderland, the standalone adventure is said to arrive on Quest 2/3/Pro sometime this Fall.

The studio says the follow-up “isn’t a sequel to Down the Rabbit Hole per se,” calling it a standalone adventure that has some familiar faces alongside a new set of characters to meet and locations to explore.

Here’s how Corptopia describes it:

Tumble topsy-turvy down the rabbit hole into the fantastical frolic of Escaping Wonderland, where whimsy waltzes with wonder and riddles run riot! Join the ever-curious Molly on a brand-new adventure through the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland. Puzzle your way through perplexing challenges and lose yourself in an enchanting landscape where up is down, left is right, and nothing is quite as it seems (except when it is, and even then, it might not be). Prepare for hours of gameplay, brimming with brain-teasers, enchantment, and just the right dash of delightful nonsense. Will Molly navigate her way out, or will she unearth the curious truth that sometimes the best way out is further in? Step into this whimsical whirlwind and discover what Molly is really escaping from and help her recover her memory—if you dare!

Why a follow-up? Well, it seems Down the Rabbit Hole was a pretty big win for publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment and developer Cortopia Studios.

“Down the Rabbit Hole was a financial success for Cortopia and Beyond Frames, generating over 400% ROI since its launch 4 years ago,” said Ace St. Germain, CEO of Beyond Frames Entertainment. “We’re excited to bring players back to Wonderland and are encouraged by the early positive signals we’ve received from influencers and playtesters.”

You can pre-order the game now at a 10% discount off its regular $20 launch price. The pre-order page mentions the game is launching sometime in Autumn 2024.