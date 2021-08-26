ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of social media app TikTok, is reportedly considering purchasing Pico, one of China’s leading VR headset makers

In a move that in some ways parallels Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus in 2014, TikTok parent company ByteDance is looking to buy Pico—the VR headset maker behind headsets like the standalone Neo 3 and G2 4K—according to a report by Bloomberg citing a source “familiar with the matter.”

According to the report, talks about an acquisition are ongoing and a final decision hasn’t been made.

Japanese VR news publication Nweon reports that due diligence for the deal was happening as far back as June. If that’s true, and the deal discussion is still ongoing, it suggests the deal is quite far along and could be nearing a conclusion.

SEE ALSO
How (and why) to Sideload Games on Quest with SideQuest

Founded in 2015, Pico claims to have more than 300 employees around the world. The company has raised some $66 million in venture capital to date, with its most recent round just earlier this year.

While the Pico is best known in the Western VR market as a maker of enterprise VR headsets, the company has ambitions to compete with Facebook and the likes of Quest in the consumer market as well. A consumer angle seems like the likely approach for ByteDance which is largely built around consumer-focused applications.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ViRGiN

    just look at their storefront offerings – outside of few ported quest games, it’s complete shovel ware. this has no right to work anywhere outside of china.

    • guest

      Uh, its the other way around. Quest has no right to work in China (and many other places that ban Facebook).

      • ViRGiN

        It doesn’t have to. Only internet retards are worried of “Facebook” dominance in vr sphere.

  • Arcticu Kitsu

    We genuinely need competition with the way Oculus behaves. I feel far happier with the Valve Index happy they’re looking into a standalone VR wireless headset. Pico Neo 3 is a nice alternative to Oculus Quest & Quest 2, shame it’s region locked to China only. Pico Neo 3 even has proper cooling.

    DecaGear VR looks promising, though need to look into that deeper. If this allows Oculus to snap back to reality then I’ll be happy with this. The amount of neglect and bloatware I had to deal with on Oculus side was unreal.

    Anything but Oculus…. I already play Azur Lane and Genshin Impact, even owning a DJI Tello so I might as well weirdly fanboy over any new Pico products. WIth the heatwave I would love to have a Pico Neo 3, though the timing would be off read from any point in the future.

    • ViRGiN

      Lmao, valve index and decagear in one comment. What a joke. I’m 100% sure either you’re big tits anime girl I’m vrchat, or a furry in neosvr. Nobody else is ever curious about deca.

      How’s that €1000 crap holding out after 2 years? You’re so clueless and ignorant of everything valve is not doing for vr, but hey, i bet you’re a happy gamer, cause all your games are on steam and you love this sort of monopoly and negligence.

      • Arcticu Kitsu

        Jealous and envious much? Much happier than you are, that’s for sure.

        My Valve index is doing great, and as I just said, Oculus is trash. Decagear looks promising. I see you’re the real ignorant one here, not me. Pico Neo 3 is great.

        My games work great in Valve, can’t complain. Stop being envious and actually do something in your life. Had a lot of fun in VR, more so once I obtained the Valve Index for pure smooth gameplay and experiences.

        • ViRGiN

          Mah valve

    • benz145

      What makes you say Quest doesn’t have proper cooling?

      • ViRGiN

        Just a Chinese one having something that Quest doesn’t is seen as better for him. He just want to shits to Oculus, like what kind of bloatware he is talking about? He is clearly illiterate with computers, but enough to install steam and not complain about it’s monopoly