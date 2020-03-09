AirServer, the casting software for Xbox One, received an update a few weeks ago that now lets users cast the view from inside the Oculus Quest to Xbox One without the need of a Chromecast device.

The paid app is able to cast audio and video from Quest at 720p or 1080p at 60fps. While AirServer has both options for standard Airplay and Miracast, the developers suggest enabling only the Google Cast option.

Like standard Chromecast devices, casting to Xbox One with AirServer requires a WiFi network. Although priced at $20, there is a one-week free trial so you can make sure your setup is working correctly before going in for the full license.

In case you’re not familiar with casting from a headset, it basically lets your friends watch on TV what you’re doing in VR. And the AirServer method makes a lot of sense if you already own an Xbox One and don’t have a Chromecast (obviously).

The latest model base model Chromecast from Google only costs $35 however, and is an always-on device which undoubtedly removes an admittedly small amount of friction of starting it up in comparison to AirServer. Not only that, you can easily unplug a Chromecast and toss it in with your Quest when you’re on the go and plug it into any HDMI port on a TV.

With more and more smart TVs with built-in casting, you should also make sure you don’t actually already own a cast-capable unit before buying either.

Whatever device you may have thoguh, it’s simple to cast your Quest view to your TV. Watch the tutorial below for a step-by-step guide: