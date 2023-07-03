Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

“Luxury” accessory maker Caviar plans to sell desecrated customized Apple Vision Pro for the high, high price of $40,000. The ridiculous price is the whole point.

For anyone who has so much money that they don’t have anything left to do with it than tell everyone that they have it, Caviar plans to sell the Vision Pro ‘CVR Edition’, a customized $40,000 version of the headset that tacks on bulky and heavy additions with the goal of making the headset a “work of designer art.” Because clearly the $3,500 headset wasn’t expensive enough.

And yes, as far as we can tell, they’re serious—and a real company.

In addition to fancy leathers for the headstrap and facepad, the defining feature of the Vision Pro CVR edition is the 18K gold flip-up cover which is made to conceal the headset’s external EyeSight display. The display shows the user’s eyes on the outside of the headset whenever they’re looking at the real world. This is to communicate to people outside of the headset that you can see them and they can see you. So exactly why you wouldn’t want people seeing your eyes is unclear (literally this is the entire point of having a display on the outside).

Considering the Vision Pro is already a fairly heavy headset, slapping on hunks of gold also doesn’t make much sense for this product in the first place. Gold is more dense than Lead and even Tungsten, with a single cubic-inch weighing in at 316 grams (probably nearly half of the Vision Pro’s total weight).

But the insanity is (sadly) the point. A $40,000 product that’s made worse by its “luxury” additions is designed for nothing else than flaunting one’s absurd wealth in the face of others. Ultimately the Vision Pro ‘CVR Edition’ is made to sit on a shelf as a trophy of excess.

While we doubt the company will actually manage to sell any of these headsets, Caviar claims only 24 will be made, and they are expected to launch in Fall of 2024.