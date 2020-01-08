Pimax announced some new additions to its line of wide field of view VR headsets recently. With the constantly growing number of headset variations and mind-boggling additional prefixes to account for, you’re certainly not alone if you can’t keep all of their headsets straight.

Thankfully the company provided a comprehensive spec sheet at CES that puts all of the company’s headset offerings in one place. Here’s the company’s six headsets, including all of the most important specs:

Note: Both the 5K Super and Artisan aren’t for sale just yet, however we’ve included links below for those that are. All of the headsets below are priced without SteamVR tracking base stations and controllers.

Vision 8KX Vision 8K Plus 5K Super Resolution (per lens) 3,840 x 2,160 3,840 x 2,160 2,560 x 1,440 Display type LCD, RGB stripe LCD, RGB stripe LCD, RGB stripe Rendering Native 4K per eye Upscale 1440p to 4K Native 2,560 x 1,440 FOV 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) Refresh rate 75/120 Hz 110/90 Hz 180/160 Hz Included headstrap Modular Audio Strap (MAS) Modular Audio Strap (MAS) Modular Audio Strap (MAS) Price $1,299 $999 ???

5K Plus 5K XR Artisan Resolution (per lens) 2,560 x 1,440 2,560 x 1,440 1,700 x 1,440 Display type LCD, RGB stripe OLED LCD, RGB stripe Rendering Native 2,560 x 1,440 Native 2,560 x 1,440 Native 1,700 x 1,440 FOV 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) 170° (D), 140° (H), 115° (V) Refresh rate 120/90 Hz 85 Hz 120/90 Hz Included headstrap Flexible (MAS optional) Flexible (MAS optional) Flexible (MAS optional) Price $699 $899 $449 (basic), $??? (Nolo VR version)

– – — – –

We had a chance to visit Pimax’s booth at CES, so we should have our hands-on impressions with their latest tech out soon. We’re here for the entirety of CES, so check back for all things AR/VR to come from one of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show.