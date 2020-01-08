Pimax announced some new additions to its line of wide field of view VR headsets recently. With the constantly growing number of headset variations and mind-boggling additional prefixes to account for, you’re certainly not alone if you can’t keep all of their headsets straight.

Thankfully the company provided a comprehensive spec sheet at CES that puts all of the company’s headset offerings in one place. Here’s the company’s six headsets, including all of the most important specs:

Note: Both the 5K Super and Artisan aren’t for sale just yet, however we’ve included links below for those that are. All of the headsets below are priced without SteamVR tracking base stations and controllers.

Vision 8KX Vision 8K Plus 5K Super
Resolution (per lens) 3,840 x 2,160 3,840 x 2,160 2,560 x 1,440
Display type LCD, RGB stripe LCD, RGB stripe LCD, RGB stripe
Rendering Native 4K per eye Upscale 1440p to 4K
Native 2,560 x 1,440
FOV 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V)
200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V)
Refresh rate 75/120 Hz 110/90 Hz 180/160 Hz
Included headstrap Modular Audio Strap (MAS) Modular Audio Strap (MAS)
Modular Audio Strap (MAS)
Price $1,299 $999 ???
5K Plus 5K XR Artisan
Resolution (per lens) 2,560 x 1,440 2,560 x 1,440 1,700 x 1,440
Display type
LCD, RGB stripe
 OLED
LCD, RGB stripe
Rendering Native 2,560 x 1,440 Native 2,560 x 1,440
Native 1,700 x 1,440
FOV 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V) 200° (D), 170° (H), 115° (V)
170° (D), 140° (H), 115° (V)
Refresh rate 120/90 Hz 85 Hz 120/90 Hz
Included headstrap Flexible (MAS optional) Flexible (MAS optional)
Flexible (MAS optional)
Price $699 $899
$449 (basic), $??? (Nolo VR version)

We had a chance to visit Pimax’s booth at CES, so we should have our hands-on impressions with their latest tech out soon. We’re here for the entirety of CES, so check back for all things AR/VR to come from one of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show.

  • sjefdeklerk

    Judging by the interview MRTV did, this seems to be the Kevin Henderson’s idea. My god I hope he’s not going to bankrupt the company, like he did several times before …

  • VR4EVER

    Thanks so much for this! I honestly failed to stay on top of all things Pimax …