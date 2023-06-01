Co-op Dungeon Crawler ‘Dungeons of Eternity’ Unveiled From Studio Founded by Oculus Veterans

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Othergate, a studio founded by former Oculus Studios game designers, announced their first VR game during Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase today, revealing a co-op dungeon crawler for Quest 2 called Dungeons of Eternity.

Dungeons of Eternity is a 1-3 player co-op dungeon crawling RPG which incorporates physics-based combat and randomized dungeons.

The studio says its dungeons are constructed from “hundreds of different Chambers,” which will take you to dark crypts, ruined castles, and deep caverns where you’ll solve puzzles and avoid deadly traps.

Physics-based interactions are a big focus it seems, as the reveal trailer shows off a fair bit of melee combat along with archery and magic. Randomly-generated weapons drops and a streamlined progression system are also said to attract players back for endless replayability.

Founded in 2021, the studio’s four founding members Ryan Rutherford, Andrew Welch, Fabio Brasiliense, and Pärtel Lang have worked on numerous games over their 30+ combines years of VR game development. The team was responsible for creating both the Herobound and Dead and Buried franchises, in addition to the Dead and Buried Arena location-based game demo shown at Oculus Connect 6 and the Tiny Castles hand-tracking demo.

There’s no definite release date for now, although Othergate says it’s coming at some point this year. You can wishlist the game on the Quest Store here.