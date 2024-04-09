Meta announced it’s now rolling out its v64 software update for Quest, which the company says features key improvements to passthrough quality on Quest 3, support for external mics, and a few other bits and bobs.

In update v64, Meta says we’re getting higher-fidelity passthrough on Quest 3, which is said to improve color, exposure, contrast, and dynamic range. If you were a part of the public test channel (PTC), you might have noticed some marked improvements already.

“Taken together, these improvements should make it easier to, for instance, see fine details (i.e. phone notifications and other small text) without removing your headset. Passthrough is also less grainy in low-light conditions, which should be helpful for late-night gaming,” Meta says in its v64 announcement.

Granted, like all of its other Quest updates, the company is rolling out v64 over the next few weeks. Among them is the addition of support for external microphones, which is a welcome sight for users who prefer professional-grade audio.

Another improvement coming to v64 includes the missed lying down mode functionality for Quest 3, which previously launched on Quest 2 and Quest Pro in v63.

It’s also set to feature continuous casting on Quest, which means you can remove your headset while casting and it won’t stop a casting session—letting you take a break from VR for things like grabbing a drink or chatting with friends without automatically interrupting the stream.