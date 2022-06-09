Co-op Shooter ‘Gambit’ Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Coming to Quest 2 & PC VR This Year

Gambit is a VR co-op shooter from the studio behind well known multiplayer VR shooter Zero Caliber. The forthcoming title has been in the works for at least two years now and today saw the reveal of its first gameplay trailer.

Gambit is a four player VR co-op shooter heading to PC VR and Quest 2 this year. The game was first revealed all the way back in 2020 and was planned for a 2021 release, but clearly that didn’t happen. Today during the UploadVR Showcase, the studio offered up a first look at some gameplay and now says the game will launch this year:

The trailer doesn’t give us a comprehensive idea of how it will play, but developer XREAL Games has made some ambitious promises for the game.

“a campaign that takes 20+ hours to plunder, 9 levels in 3 chapters, 4-player co-op, dozens of guns, a myriad of attachments, skins, masks, deathmatch, tournament ladders, minigames, leaderboards, climbing, graffiti, hidden rewards, the GNOP, bossfights, free updates, dedicated customer support, and so on,” the studio writes on the game’s steam page.

Oh and don’t forget cross-platform multiplayer, which will allow Quest 2 and PC VR players to player together when the game launches later this year.