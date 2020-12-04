Team Shooter ‘Contractors’ Releases on Oculus Quest, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Contractors (2018), the team-based competitive multiplayer shooter, is finally available on the Oculus Store for Quest.

The game, which has been available on the PC VR platform for two years now, first launched on Steam and then on Oculus Store for Rift, in the process generating user positive reviews across both storefronts.

Contractors also spent the last six months in open beta on Quest via SideQuest, the unofficial app store for Quest, however now the game is officially available in the Oculus Store for Quest. This includes cross-buy with the Rift version, which is priced at $20.

With the release on Quest, there’s a notable (if not predictable) lowering of texture quality, although its developers Caveman Studio assure users that it’s retained the same gameplay and full-body inverse kinematics (IK). Here’s a few screenshots from the new Quest version:

1 of 3
Image courtesy Caveman Studio
Image courtesy Caveman Studio
Image courtesy Caveman Studio

Contractors boasts casual and competitive gameplay modes across a variety of maps, which feature a rich mix of indoor and outdoors spaces. It also features both offline and online PvE missions, and over 30 different weapons to choose from.

SEE ALSO
Play Team Shooter 'Contractors' for Free This Weekend on Steam

Alongside its release on Quest comes an update to the PC VR version too which includes a new mission, playable both solo or for up to four players. This brings the game’s total missions to eight, featuring four different objectives.

Caveman Studio say more co-op and single-player missions are on the way, which also includes new maps. According to an Oculus blog post, talks are also apparently ongoing about whether to bring mod features to the Quest version of the game too, which would let players create their own game modes, maps, and weapon loadouts.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Man, the textures in Quest 1/2 games just constantly let me down. If they can’t get much better than I’d rather developers stopped trying to do “realism” on the device and instead used more stylized and simple, clean visuals that actually play to its strengths better. A game like Superhot VR for example looks like it will look just as good on Quest 1/2 as it would if it were on PC VR. But this game, and quite a few other games on Quest 1/2, just look visually below par imo–because developers keep trying to go for “realism” on a device that clearly cannot handle it.