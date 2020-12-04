Team Shooter ‘Contractors’ Releases on Oculus Quest, Trailer Here

Contractors (2018), the team-based competitive multiplayer shooter, is finally available on the Oculus Store for Quest.

The game, which has been available on the PC VR platform for two years now, first launched on Steam and then on Oculus Store for Rift, in the process generating user positive reviews across both storefronts.

Contractors also spent the last six months in open beta on Quest via SideQuest, the unofficial app store for Quest, however now the game is officially available in the Oculus Store for Quest. This includes cross-buy with the Rift version, which is priced at $20.

With the release on Quest, there’s a notable (if not predictable) lowering of texture quality, although its developers Caveman Studio assure users that it’s retained the same gameplay and full-body inverse kinematics (IK). Here’s a few screenshots from the new Quest version:

1 of 3

Contractors boasts casual and competitive gameplay modes across a variety of maps, which feature a rich mix of indoor and outdoors spaces. It also features both offline and online PvE missions, and over 30 different weapons to choose from.

Alongside its release on Quest comes an update to the PC VR version too which includes a new mission, playable both solo or for up to four players. This brings the game’s total missions to eight, featuring four different objectives.

Caveman Studio say more co-op and single-player missions are on the way, which also includes new maps. According to an Oculus blog post, talks are also apparently ongoing about whether to bring mod features to the Quest version of the game too, which would let players create their own game modes, maps, and weapon loadouts.