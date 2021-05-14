The Oculus Quest version of Survios’ popular boxing game, CREED: Rise to Glory, just got an exclusive update, which removes the game’s Virtual Stamina system and lets you box at full speed for maximum physical intensity.

Aptly named ‘Endurance Mode’, Survios designed the update to be used with Quest’s Oculus Move function, which lets players track burned calories and the duration of physical activity while setting daily fitness goals.

If you haven’t played around with Oculus Move yet, it’s time to get calorie counting. Simply look for Oculus Move in your Library, and go through a short set-up experience to define your Move goals.

In addition to bringing some visual enhancements for the Quest 2 version (improved textures, render resolution, shadows), Survios says all players will be able to scale opponent difficulty to get the best workout you can handle.

CREED: Rise to Glory already offers up some pretty intense arcade action, so it’s good to see such a well-designed boxing game head more into simulation territory by truly letting you box ’til you drop. Outside of training at high intensity, you can also play the game’s fairly short campaign, freeplay, and online PvP mode.

You can find CREED: Rise to Glory on the Oculus Quest Store for $30.