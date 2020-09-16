Facebook Connect was dense. There were a bunch of game reveals, insights into new research into AR, and the revelation of Oculus Quest 2, the company’s latest and greatest standalone. Now it seems Facebook is squeezing out some interesting system software to go along with all new stuff: onboard fitness tracking is going to be a thing.

Called Oculus Move, the new “fitness experience” is hoping to keep you more active—you are after all probably going to be cooped up inside this winter a lot more than usual.

This system-level fitness tracker is supposed to help you track of calories burnt while keeping up to specific fitness goals.

From the video, it seems you’ll get some of your basic fitness perimeters, including active minutes, activity streak counting, and a handy bar chart so you can find out how much you’re burning over the course of time.

This, Facebook revealed today, will also let you track these stats across any app, which provides both real-time stats and in-game overlays so you can keep tabs on how you’re performing.

The company says it will be rolling out Oculus Move late this year to “select users on the Quest Platform.”

Although Facebook hasn’t said as much, this sort of system is rife with possibilities for third-party fitness band integration, although it’s unclear whether the company will ever be happy working with Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and the endless gads of Chinese brand fitness bands out there. Maybe a Facebook fitness band? We’ve seen stranger things from a tech company (we’re looking at you, AMD Bike).