Co-op Shooter ‘Crossfire: Sierra Squad’ Launches on PSVR 2 & PC VR in August, Trailer Here

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Smilegate announced that the Crossfire universe’s first VR game, Crossfire: Sierra Squad, is coming to PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets next month.

Launching on August 29th, Crossfire: Sierra Squad promises both a 13-mission solo campaign and a number of co-op modes, which includes 50 squad campaign missions for both single and two-player co-op, and a Horde Mode for up to four-player co-op.

The studio says there are 39 types of weapons at your disposal, including pistols, rifles, grenades and sniper rifles—more than enough ways to dispatch the game’s 17 different types of enemies.

Here’s how Smilegate describes the action:

In Crossfire: Sierra Squad, you are the leader of an elite paramilitary fireteam within the Global Risk organization. As the story narrative will explain to you in-game, during your mission you will unexpectedly tangle with the rival Black List organization and find out that there is something very big at play which calls for your expertise. Battle a variety of crafty enemies in a relentless search for the truth, and prove why you were selected as the intrepid leader of the most feared special unit in existence – Sierra Squad.

You can now wishlist Crossfire: Siera Squad on PSVR 2 and Steam. When the game launches next month, it will be priced at $30.