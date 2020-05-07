DAVIGO, the indie VR game where players battle in a duel of scales, has officially opened its public alpha, bringing it one step closer to its Early Access launch on Steam.

As a VR player, you play as a titanic giant, battling the little people below, who scurry about launching rockets and hiding for dear life.

Davigo’s public alpha, which is now live, features the map ‘Proving Ground’ where one VR player and up to four PC players play against each other. This is done either locally or online, the latter of which is accomplished via Steam Remote Play or Parsec, two solutions which essentially turn local play into a de facto online play.

If you want to get your hands on a Steam code for the public alpha, simply head to the game’s Discord channel.

According to a Steam news update, the team behind Davigo is currently exploring more gameplay mechanics, including frangible armor, destructible levels, and flammable terrain—perfect for obscuring the vision of a would-be Goliath.

The studio also says that both the current art and sound are placeholders at the moment, and that they’re hoping to bring greater polish to the game in the meantime.

Furthermore, the studio wants to support Oculus Quest, however is still in the process of researching how to make it possible. Davigo is slated to support your standard swath of SteamVR headsets, including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows VR headsets.

Make sure to check out Davigo’s Steam page to follow along with the game’s development.