Megadodo Simulation Games, the Singapore-based startup behind the upcoming PC VR headset DecaGear, announced that its hip-based VR locomotion device DecaMove has generated over $350,000 in sales over the course of its month-long preorder campaign.

The small puck-like device was designed to improve navigating in VR by tying the direction of locomotion to your hips, shifting it away from the typical methods of hand and head-relative movement. The device clips to your belt, sends data over to an included Bluetooth dongle, and essentially eliminates thumbstick-based locomotion.

DecaMove is said to support SteamVR-compatible headsets, including Valve Index, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest (via Link), HP Reverb G2, HTC Vive/Pro, HTC Cosmos, Samsung Odyssey, and DecaGear 1.

“This little accessory allows you to navigate with your body, freeing your hands for interaction and your head to spectate around freely,” the company says its website. “Hip based navigation is natural, it brings immersiveness to the next level and also helps to reduce motion sickness. It contributes to the overall posture of your in-game character and will send haptic feedback when you get hit.”

Megadodo says it’s already sold over 6,000 DecaMove units, which brings it to over $350,000 USD in revenue. Priced at $59, the company hopes to ship out its first consumer units starting in June 2021.

Although the preorder campaign has officially ended, the company says in a blog post it still has enough capacity to manufacture more units right away, with shipping coming as early as August 2021. The company says its $59 pricing will stay the same “until this capacity is met.” DecaMove is said to launch at $69 when it goes on direct sale in January 2022.