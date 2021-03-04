‘DOOM 3’ Rips onto PSVR This Month in Special ‘VR Edition’, Trailer Here

Bethesda announced that a VR version of DOOM 3 (2004) is coming to PSVR later this month. The game is said to be developed for PS4, however it features backwards compatibility with PS5.

DOOM 3 VR Edition is said to launch on March 29th, 2021, coming exclusively to PSVR.

The game is slated to support PSVR’s Aim controller, and will also include the original’s expansions, the Lost Mission and Resurrection of Evil.

Chances are Doom 3 VR Edition probably isn’t coming to other headsets. Both PCVR and Oculus Quest have rich modding communities which have already ported the 2004 classic to their respective platforms, a luxury PSVR owners obviously haven’t had.

Still, it will be interesting to see what Bethesda has done to make it feel more like a contemporary refresh instead of a straight port.

Bethesda says in a blogpost the game is getting “all-new VR enhancements that allow you to peer around corners, angling your shots with flashlight-mounted weapons using motion controls, 180-degree quick-turn functionality to catch demons sneaking up from behind and an immersive wrist-mounted display to track your health, armor and ammo.”