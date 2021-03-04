‘DOOM 3’ Rips onto PSVR This Month in Special ‘VR Edition’, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Bethesda announced that a VR version of DOOM 3 (2004) is coming to PSVR later this month. The game is said to be developed for PS4, however it features backwards compatibility with PS5.

DOOM 3 VR Edition is said to launch on March 29th, 2021, coming exclusively to PSVR.

The game is slated to support PSVR’s Aim controller, and will also include the original’s expansions, the Lost Mission and Resurrection of Evil.

Chances are Doom 3 VR Edition probably isn’t coming to other headsets. Both PCVR and Oculus Quest have rich modding communities which have already ported the 2004 classic to their respective platforms, a luxury PSVR owners obviously haven’t had.

SEE ALSO
LIV Now Supports Full-body Avatars from ReadyPlayerMe, Making it Easy to Stream VR Without a Green Screen

Still, it will be interesting to see what Bethesda has done to make it feel more like a contemporary refresh instead of a straight port.

Bethesda says in a blogpost the game is getting “all-new VR enhancements that allow you to peer around corners, angling your shots with flashlight-mounted weapons using motion controls, 180-degree quick-turn functionality to catch demons sneaking up from behind and an immersive wrist-mounted display to track your health, armor and ammo.”

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • I’m glad to see at least that it looks like they have made a substantive investment in quality-of-life UX improvements, so it doesn’t feel thrown together. Using the gun controller peripheral thing must feel pretty cool. I just can’t believe how much Bethesda is trying to squeeze every last penny they can out of this 17 year old game. Then again, it is an important little piece of VR history, and I suppose there probably is a fairly large market segment of people who have PSVR but have never played Doom 3 in VR. The problem is just that it’s a far less fun game now than it was in 2004; it has aged
    terribly.
    The Resurrection of Evil expansion pack was great though!