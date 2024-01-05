Archiact, the veteran studio known for a host of VR titles, announced it’s laying off a portion of its staff.

The number of staff affected by the layoff hasn’t been confirmed. The studio says however in an X post that it’s currently looking to help transition staff from a number of positions, including animation, art, audio, engineering, game design, IT, narrative, production and QA—implying the layoff is fairly far-reaching.

“It was not a decision we took lightly,” Archiact says in the post, “and we are working with these individuals to offset this difficult transition as much as possible.”

Founded in 2013, the Vancouver-based studio has developed a number of recognizable VR games, including the VR port of ID Software’s DOOM 3, Journey to Foundation, Freediver Triton Down, Evasion, and early AR game Marvel Dimension of Heroes, which released on the smartphone-based Lenovo Mirage AR headset.

The studio has billed itself as “one of the largest independent VR developers,” maintaining its Vancouver headquarters alongside a satellite office in Toronto, Ontario. The company’s about page, which hasn’t been recently updated, states it has a team of over 100 people.