‘Deadly Delivery’ Brings Co-op Package Delivering Dungeon Crawler to Quest & PC VR Later This Year

Flat Head Studios, the team behind time-bending VR puzzle We Are One (2023), announced its next VR game: Deadly Delivery.

The game’s trailer shows off a clever mashup of a package delivery sim and dungeon crawler, casting players delivery goblins slinging packages to dungeon-dwelling monsters—who are probably hoping their Amazon Prime deliveries can make it same-day through the game’s dark, procedurally generated mines.

It’s not all ringing door bells and nabbing hazard pay though. Instead, Deadly Delivery arms up to four players with questionable equipment, forcing you to sneak, sprint, and coordinate your deliveries without being picked off by the mine’s deadly inhabitants.

The game is “[b]uilt for VR with a physics based world, spatial audio, and proximity voice chat,” Flat Head says on the game’s Steam page. “Haul a variety of parcels, climb on other players or give them a slap of encouragement. Face off against terrifying entities, some may even look and act like your teammates. Learn their patterns—or feed them your friends Level up, upgrade your gear, grab a pet, unlock cosmetics.”

Deadly Delivery is slated to release on Quest and SteamVR headsets sometime later this year, which will include cross-play, Flat Head says. To boot, the studio is currently taking applications for closed beta testing via the game’s Discord (invite link), with the first round of testing set to kick off in mid-June.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Deadly Delivery over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and Steam for PC VR headsets.