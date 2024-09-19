‘Dumb Ways: Free For All’ Brings a Massive Slate of Multiplayer Mini-games to Quest 3 in November

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

‘Dumb Ways to Die’ isn’t just a railway safety campaign with odd little bean-people. Soon, it will be a VR game too packed with a ton multiplayer mini-games.

Called Dumb Ways: Free for All, the game lets up to six Beans work their way through various challenges across the globe, taking you to “usually safe destinations” where you earn coins, which you can spend on avatar outfits to glam up your Bean before taking on your friends.

The game also lets you play solo, but then you won’t be able to steal points from your friends while playing a host of mini-games—a total of 50 at launch.

SEE ALSO
Meta to Dissolve App Lab Next Month, Putting More Steam Behind Early Access Program

Developed by PlaySide Studios, Dumb Ways: Free for All is coming exclusively to Quest 3 on November 7th, priced at $20. You can now wishlist it on the Horizon Store.

Additionally, the studio is planning two free DLCs coming in December and January that are slated to bring an additional 50 more mini-games (25 per DLC).

Started in 2012 as an Australian railway safety PSA for Metro Trains in Melbourne, Dumb Ways to Die has expanded beyond its viral success in the following the franchise’s sale to PlaySide Studios, which released a host of mobile games for iOS and Android.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • I literally like a week ago remembered that song and looked it up on youtube and now we're getting a VR game about it? Haha, that's awesome! :D