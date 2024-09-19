‘Dumb Ways: Free For All’ Brings a Massive Slate of Multiplayer Mini-games to Quest 3 in November

‘Dumb Ways to Die’ isn’t just a railway safety campaign with odd little bean-people. Soon, it will be a VR game too packed with a ton multiplayer mini-games.

Called Dumb Ways: Free for All, the game lets up to six Beans work their way through various challenges across the globe, taking you to “usually safe destinations” where you earn coins, which you can spend on avatar outfits to glam up your Bean before taking on your friends.

The game also lets you play solo, but then you won’t be able to steal points from your friends while playing a host of mini-games—a total of 50 at launch.

Developed by PlaySide Studios, Dumb Ways: Free for All is coming exclusively to Quest 3 on November 7th, priced at $20. You can now wishlist it on the Horizon Store.

Additionally, the studio is planning two free DLCs coming in December and January that are slated to bring an additional 50 more mini-games (25 per DLC).

Started in 2012 as an Australian railway safety PSA for Metro Trains in Melbourne, Dumb Ways to Die has expanded beyond its viral success in the following the franchise’s sale to PlaySide Studios, which released a host of mobile games for iOS and Android.