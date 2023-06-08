‘Escape Simulator’ is Bringing Its 8-player Co-op Escape Rooms to VR

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Pine Studios, the team behind the Escape Simulator franchise, announced an upcoming VR port of the studio’s hit escape rooms.

Called Escape Simulator VR, the game is slated to bring both solo and online co-op, the latter of which supports up to eight players. Pine Studios says however two to three players is the best number for its swath of escape rooms, with is said to include 25 original rooms made in collaboration with real-world escape room designers.

Here’s how Pine Studios describes it:

Following the unprecedented success of the original version Escape Simulator VR was rebuilt from the ground up to be a comfortable and highly immersive VR experience. Pick up and examine everything, break objects, solve locks, and decipher puzzles to escape! After finishing the main game, watch for free content updates and explore 3000+ rooms built by the community.

The game is said to include all standard locomotion types such as teleport, smooth move, controller-based movement, and being able to be played in the full room-scale setting. There is also snap-turning, seated, and stationary mode.

Since it’s a VR version of the studio’s original Escape Simulator (2021), the studio is also promising cross-platform co-op. Escape Simulator VR is coming to SteamVR headsets and Quest 2/3 “soon” the studio says. You can wishlist it now on Steam here.