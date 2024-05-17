Clap Hanz, the Japanese studio behind hit golfing series Everybody’s Golf and Hot Shots, released their latest VR game on Quest, called ULTIMATE SWING GOLF.

The game follows in the footsteps of Clap Hanz’s other iconic titles, this time featuring five outdoor courses for some arcade-style VR golfing action.

The game’s main focus is on free play, training modes, and competitive online matches, however it also includes a mixed reality play mode which transforms your room into a golf course.

You can grab Ultimate Swing Golf over on Quest, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro, over on the store, priced at $30.

Ultimate Swing Golf isn’t the first VR game from Clap Hanz. The studio, which has developed golf games over the past 25 years, released a Everybody’s Golf VR (2019) as a PSVR exclusive.

Since its founding in 1998, the Japanese studio has almost exclusively targeted Sony devices over the course of its existence, barring the release of Easy Come Easy Golf (2021) on mobile, and now Ultimate Swing Golf on Quest.