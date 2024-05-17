Clap Hanz, the Japanese studio behind hit golfing series Everybody’s Golf and Hot Shots, released their latest VR game on Quest, called ULTIMATE SWING GOLF.

The game follows in the footsteps of Clap Hanz’s other iconic titles, this time featuring five outdoor courses for some arcade-style VR golfing action.

The game’s main focus is on free play, training modes, and competitive online matches, however it also includes a mixed reality play mode which transforms your room into a golf course.

You can grab Ultimate Swing Golf over on Quest, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro, over on the store, priced at $30.

Ultimate Swing Golf isn’t the first VR game from Clap Hanz. The studio, which has developed golf games over the past 25 years, released a Everybody’s Golf VR (2019) as a PSVR exclusive.

Since its founding in 1998, the Japanese studio has almost exclusively targeted Sony devices over the course of its existence, barring the release of Easy Come Easy Golf (2021) on mobile, and now Ultimate Swing Golf on Quest.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Foreign Devil

    Somebody could make money through replacing golf simulators with VR and and sensor filled “golf club” to measure swing accuracy and speed and direction.

    • ViRGiN

      And learn what from this?
      We had gadgets like this already in the 90s.
      I’m not aware of a single company who has made a profit from such toys.
      People into golfing aren’t really into tech. And if you want to practice golf, you can buy a practice net much much cheaper than any headset and learn real skills from pretty much anywhere.

      • liquidkaos

        hmmmm, i’d say golfers are plenty into “tech”, that’s how they get hooked into buying $1k drivers every year, yes?

        that said, as a golf coach, a net is a lousy way to teach any high-handicapper, but then so is anything off a mat or similar. need to see some ballflight for pure feedback.

        apparently some of the highend sims are decent for this … but not sure if VR will get there (would need a weighted club at the very least … and length … etc)

        maybe a putting sim? :)