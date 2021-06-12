Schell Games today announced that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, the upcoming sequel to the breakout VR spy adventure game, will launch at some point this summer on SteamVR headsets, Oculus Quest, Rift, and PSVR. The studio also revealed that Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is also set to lend his voice talent to the game.

Picking up where the first game left off, I Expect You To Die 2 is said to offer six new missions where you try to foil Zoraxis’ evil plans of world domination. Like the original, Schell Games says each mission features “ingenious puzzles, cunning villains, dangerous locales,” and promises both a cohesive story and “explosive” ending.

Schell Games also published a new trailer, which you can check out below:

A playable demo supporting SteamVR headsets is coming to Steam Next Fest on June 16th, and will feature a tutorial, a new intro credits music experience, and a brief taste of the first mission. While protecting the prime minister at a theater production, you’ll get a chance to meet world famous actor John Juniper, who is voiced by Wil Wheaton.

The patently James Bond-style opening credit scene also features the musical stylings of Puddles Pity Party, aka “the sad clown with a golden voice.”

Like the first in the series, I Expect You To Die 2 is focused on keeping the player seated, which is thanks to clever level design and the use of telekinesis to reach far-away puzzle elements.

For now, the only store listing available is on Steam. You can wishlist the game here.