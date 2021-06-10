Steam Next Fest is set to bring a week-long deluge of game demos, developer talks, and update news starting on June 16th. Steam will be hosting around 20 playable VR game demos over the course of the event, and there’s some real gems in there we’ve just been itching to play.

We’ve rounded up our 10 most anticipated demos coming to Steam Next Fest, including trailers, descriptions and links so you can make sure to try out the demo when all of them officially go live between June 16 – 22, 2021.

I Expect You to Die 2

Genre : Puzzle, Adventure

: Puzzle, Adventure Studio description : Be the elite super spy we’ve been waiting for! The popular escape-the-room virtual reality franchise is back with new missions, more villains, and ingenious puzzles.

Seeker: My Shadow

Genre : Action, Adventure, Puzzle

: Action, Adventure, Puzzle Studio description : Seeker: My Shadow is a VR adventure that utilizes the versatility and possibilities of VR, sending players of all ages to an immersive adventure! You control a Giant Spirit while assisting Kippo, a small and adorable Seeker, through various puzzle levels. Go solo or solve the levels in co-op mode!

AGAINST

Genre : Action, Rhythm

: Action, Rhythm Studio description : AGAINST is a combat rhythm VR game that will immerse you in a noir crime nightmare. Follow the beat to shoot and slice your way through Mafioso forces. Empowering modern music is your only way out from the bleak streets of 1930’s New York.

Arcade Legend

Genre : Simulation, Arcade Games

: Simulation, Arcade Games Studio description : Arcade Legend is an arcade simulator and management RPG. Clean up your run-down venue, add new games and customize the layout and look. Build your reputation to continue unlocking content and play officially licensed, modern arcade titles as you unravel the secrets the venue holds.

Sentenced VR

Genre : Simulation, RPG

: Simulation, RPG Studio description : What does it mean to become an agent of authority? Master the art of beheading, become an agent of authority, and enact a divine drama of justice, death, and redemption.

Detour Bus

Genre : Adventure

: Adventure Studio description : Snap together inconvenient road pieces to build ridiculously convoluted highways, and guide the dysfunctional Flowers family on a psychedelic road trip across post-infrastructure America.

ARK-ADE

Genre : FPS, Action

: FPS, Action Studio description : Have you ever dreamt about being inside an old Arcade Machine? ARK-ADE is a fast-paced VR First Person Shooter. Plunge into the retro vibes and shoot your way out through an evocative low-poly 80’s Sci-Fi setting to protect ARK and defeat ADE.

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Genre : Action, Adventure

: Action, Adventure Studio description : Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder is a VR adventure game for 1-4 players, taking place in an alternative, weird west dieselpunk world. The player excavates the mountains of their claim, and encounters many mysteries along the way. The North is cold and the Frontier guards its secrets well!

Squingle

Genre : Puzzle, Casual

: Puzzle, Casual Studio description : The spiraling psychedelic puzzle – Grab revolving orbs and guide them through twisting liquid crystal mazes to create the Universe! A refreshing, relaxing and satisfying “one more go” experience, only in VR.

Into the Darkness VR

Genre : Action, Adventure

: Action, Adventure Studio description : Into The Darkness is a VR action-adventure game built on physics mechanics. Near future. Humanity is trying to achieve immortality by transferring consciousness to machines. Navigate through environments, solve the puzzle, engage enemy… to find out the dark secret behind the experiments.

We’ll also be checking out these titles:

Steam Next Fest goes from June 16th to June 22nd. You can sign up for an official reminder here, which can send you either an email or push notification from the Steam mobile app.