Schell Games announced during Meta’s big Quest Gaming Showcase today that I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine is coming in Summer 2023. There’s also a new gameplay trailer to show off the sequel’s spy-flavored, escape room-style puzzling action.

Initially announced in February, Schell Games is bringing the next episode of its critically-acclaimed Bond-style puzzle-adventure to Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets at some point later this year. The studio hasn’t said whether it’s also heading for PSVR 2, although neither of the previous titles have made the jump to PlayStation’s latest headset, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

In the I Expect You To Die games, the player is tossed into a number of escape room-style puzzles that require sharp wits to defy deadly traps, solve complex object-oriented puzzles, and maneuver your way ever closer to defeating the evil Dr. Zor and his henchmen.

This time around Dr. Zor has a dastardly new scheme, the studio says, pitting you against a new villain, Dr. Roxanne Prism, a former inventor for the agency turned rogue. Dr. Prism is trying to make robot agents and prove they’re superior to their human counterparts.

You can pre-order I Expect You To Die 3 now on Quest and wishlist on SteamVR. The Quest pre-order comes with a 10% discount.