Facebook Surprise-launches New VR Meeting App With Virtual Desktops and up to 50 People

Facebook today is surprise-launching a new app called Horizon Workrooms, a virtual collaboration space that connects both VR and video chat users. With the ability to bring a user’s PC or Mac desktop into the virtual room, the app takes a big step toward turning Quest 2 into a collaborative productivity device.

While the long-awaited Facebook Hozion social app has yet to launch, the company has been quietly working on another ‘Horizon’ product which is launching today for free. Horizon Workrooms is an app built for remote collaboration and team productivity.

I got to tour the app earlier this week where I sat down with Facebook’s VP of XR, Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, and two of the leads on the project, alongside a handful of other journalists.

Image courtesy Facebook

At its core, Horizon Workrooms is built around your desk. Like, your actual desk.

Before using the app, you’ll be asked to mark the surface of your desk so that Quest 2 can track it and show a virtual representation of it inside the headset. This is important because it’s the anchor for pretty much everything you can do inside of Horizon Workrooms.

Shareable Virtual Desktops

Image courtesy Facebook

The app includes a fully functional virtual desktop, which leverages a companion app installed on your PC or Mac to stream your computer’s desktop to a virtual screen in front of you. This means you can continue to access your computer even while you’re inside the headset, and you can even share your screen with others in the room.

To make it easier to use your real keyboard that’s on the desk in front of you, Horizon Workrooms supports keyboard tracking which allows it to detect a handful of specific keyboards, and create a virtual representation of them so that you can see and type on without being ‘blinded’ by the headset.

Image courtesy Facebook

Right now Horizon Workrooms only supports Macbook keyboards, the Apple Magic keyboard, and the Logitech K830, though the company says they’re working to support more in the future.

If you don’t happen to have one of these keyboards luckily there’s a backup option. You can enable a ‘desk passthrough’ view which cuts out a portion of the virtual desk in front of you to show your actual hands on your actual keyboard. I was surprised how well it worked. While the passthrough video quality isn’t good enough to easily make out the letters on individual keys, for proficient typists it at least makes it easy to keep your hands properly aligned and prevents blindly reaching around for your keyboard. Now if only they could support coffee mug tracking too….

While it’s nice to have your usual desktop right in front of you—and all of the productivity capabilities that confers—it’s far from a perfect replacement for your actual PC. Latency between the PC and headset is surprisingly high, making mouse movements and keyboard input much more sluggish than you’re used to (especially if you have a high refresh rate monitor). Hopefully this is something they can improve going forward.

Virtual Reality & Video Chat Together

Image courtesy Facebook

Horizon Workrooms isn’t exclusive to VR. Non-VR users can be invited to join via a video chat. The app supports up to 16 VR users and 36 video chat users simultaneously, for a total of up to 50 people in one workroom.

The room has a handful of different arrangements focused on different types of meetings. There’s a boardroom-style table with two distinct sides, a circular table, and a presentation layout where everyone is facing in the same direction like a classroom. As more users join the space, the table size automatically increases to accommodate.

Presenting & Whiteboarding

While users sit at the table by default, anyone can stand up (like, literally stand up out of your chair), and be transported to the wall of the room next to a large virtual whiteboard. This is especially useful for the classroom-like presentation arrangement, as it gives everyone a clear view of the presenter and anything they write on the whiteboard.

Speaking of writing… Facebook has done something interesting with the whiteboard input. Instead of holding a Quest controller the usual way, the app actually expects you to flip it backwards and hold the handle like a fat marker. When you do this the controller actually turns into a marker in your hand, and then you can use it to write on the whiteboard.

You can write on the whiteboard from your desk or up at the wall | Image courtesy Facebook

It’s a neat idea but feels a little funky in practice, perhaps because of how snub the end of the controller handle is compared to what you’d expect from a writing implement. It seems that some changes to the positioning of the marker in your hand (making it stick out a bit further toward the whiteboard) could make it feel more natural.

Facebook says that each workroom gets its own whiteboard and that anything written on the whiteboard is persistent, meaning you can leave your ideas and come back to them another time. You can also export the whiteboard as an image for use elsewhere.

Web-based Interface for Teams

Image courtesy Facebook

Horizon Workrooms also has a web-based interface built around a ‘team’ metaphor. It’s a place where room administrators can invite users to the team, allowing everyone to text chat, create notes, schedule meetings, and make new virtual workrooms. It’s also possible to upload files to the web interface which can be pulled into the VR meetings (for instance, bringing a photo from your PC to annotate on the whiteboard).

  • kontis

    It would be a shame if your future employee wasn’t a Facebook user or had a permanently banned account, so remember to never hire one of those strange people, so they don’t jeopardize your futuristic virtual workrooms.

    Also in case any of your employers get their account banned by Facebook AI for some mysterious artificially intelligent reasons quickly come up with some excuse to fire that loser.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I think this increases the chance that we will see a Quest Pro announcement in two months at Facebook Connect, that the Quest Pro will not require a Facebook account and that it will be significantly more expensive.

    This is obviously intended as a business tool, and the Quest 2 EULA doesn’t allow you to use the retail version in a commercial settings. You will have to buy the business edition for USD 799 with a mandatory USD 180/year contract. And this business edition is more a a large enterprise edition. It cannot use any of the apps from the Quest Store, instead it offers tools for administrators that can install manage devices from a central console. It is not targeted at smaller companies with a few employees for virtual conferences, but at Walmart, Starbucks or KFC that buy hundreds of Quest 2 and use them to train new employees

    So currently Oculus doesn’t have an HMD offer that matches Horizon Workrooms. A Quest Pro might fit right in, and the rumored eye tracking would be very useful to have your avatar look at other partitioners in virtual conferences. Currently VR conferencing is like everyone wearing sunglasses with painted on eyes, which is rather irritating. It would also justify the extra price for eye tracking, just in case it turns out that eye tracking still doesn’t work well enough to provide huge performance gains through foveated rendering.

    Such a Quest Pro targeting smaller companies will have to work without requiring to log in with a personal Facebook account, as a company cannot force employees to give Facebook personal information just to participate in conferences. Facebook will price a Quest Pro accordingly, and with USD 800 for a 256 GB Quest 2 business edition, it could easily top USD 1000, but probably below the USD 1300 for a Vive Focus 3 (plus USD 300 for the announced eye tracking). If they try to enter the business market with a similar aggressive price as the Quest 2, it could be UD 899 or USD 999.

    The restrictions regarding Quest Store apps might still apply, but they could allow enthusiasts to use the Quest Pro with a Facebook account like an upgraded Quest 2. Most people would still pick the much cheaper version, but companies should be fine with the price. It could pay for itself if saves the company even a single business trip with flights and hotel room to attend a remote meeting.

    • Blaexe

      But Zuckerberg says he wants to upgrade the VR experience even more with the Quest Pro, a device that could include new sensors — face and eye tracking or maybe even fitness — in a higher-end self-contained system. The new sensors could add a greater sense of “presence” as part of Facebook’s plan for social VR. It could also come at a higher price, as Zuckerberg says, “there’s some ability for it to be a little more expensive.

      The statement by Zuckerberg reads very differently compared to your idea of a Quest Pro.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        – face Tracking
        – eye tracking
        – self-contained
        – greater sense of presence
        – for social VR
        – higher price

        Everything very similar to what I expect.

        – a little more expensive

        This depends a lot on the definition of “little” and if you use the USD 299 Quest 2 as a baseline, or if you start with a USD 399 256GB Quest 2 plus USD 129 for an Elite strap with battery, so USD 528. The current business Quest only has the 256GB version, and a solution resembling the Elite strap battery would be required if the Quest Pro increases the resolution and/or the clock of the XR2, similar to the Focus 3. This would also make the headset more comfortable due to the better balance, and therefore more ergonomic in conferences.

        • Blaexe

          But he “a little more expensive” point is the most important one.

          Why wouldn’t they release a Quest Pro at $500 or $600 for consumers and $1000+ for businesses, just like the Quest 2? Why would it have to be exclusively for businesses?

          This depends a lot on the definition of “little”

          That’s also pretty clear.

          But as you mentioned, at this point, even game consoles are more expensive than that. So I think there’s some ability for it to be a little more expensive.

          Zuckerberg is comparing it to the new consoles, which cost $500.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            My argument for the Quest Pro is mostly that it makes sense in their product portfolio. My price estimates are somewhat based on the Business Quest, as it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to still sell that at USD 799 if a Quest Pro was better and cheaper.

            Technically a Quest Pro will still use the same XR2, most likely with better cooling and the clock restrictions somewhat lifted. As you do not want to run out of power during a virtual business meeting, a swappable battery would make a lot of sense, as would placing it at the back of the head. But none of these would significantly increase the price, let’s say USD 150-200. They would probably upgrade the screen to full 2K or 2.5K, but the displays aren’t that expensive either.

            Adding face and eye tracking basically means adding three (cheap) near infrared cameras, and the XR2 can handle up to seven. Just like the hand tracking the real cost/value would be developing the software, but this would keep the hardware price low. Extra processing for the new sensors could be covered by the higher SoC clock. And they could probably squeeze color passthrough in there somewhere.

            So could Facebook build a Quest Pro for USD 600, or maybe even USD 500? Most likely yes. Could they sell it in a business bundle for USD 1000+ for companies without requiring a Facebook account and basically at build cost to consumers with forced Facebook connection? Yes again. Will they do it? I don’t know.

            I was baffled when Facebook released the Quest 2 for USD 200 less then the Quest 1 and with a much faster SoC, I would have bet on a Quest lite with the same 835 chipset, but reduced price. USD 299 was extremely aggressive, and it payed off, Facebook now absolutely dominates the lower end consumer VR market with no competition in sight. They will continue on this path, so it is absolutely possible that my (pricing) estimates are too conservative again, Facebook will introduce an eye tracking Quest Pro at half the price of a Focus 3 or less, and replace their current Quest 2 business with the Quest Pro at double the retail price or more.

          • Blaexe

            Facebook will introduce an eye tracking Quest Pro at half the price of a Focus 3 or less

            For consumers, yes. For businesses it will be similar expensive.

            and replace their current Quest 2 business with the Quest Pro at double the retail price or more.

            No need to replace anything – Quest 2 and Quest Pro can (and imo will) co-exist.

            That’s also basically Carmacks view as explained here. Basically making the base version lighter, more comfortable, higher res and so on while having a Pro version that’s “exploring every every sensor and the kitchen sink.”

            And later on Bosworth agrees:

            “The good news is we can do both. We can do both, you can have a set of techniques and development that are going to put something out there that has a more featureful presence. And this is going to go at maybe lower volume in terms of the numbers of units, but also advances the state of the art, inspires developers, I think unlocks a lot more use cases. And then as the technology maures, finds its way to these scale units […]”.

            So we now have 3 leading people of facebook / FRL basically saying the same thing: We’ll see a Quest Pro sooner than a Quest 3 which will be higher priced and sold in parallel to the Quest 2. Price will be similar to the current consoles – so roughly $500. These new features will then trickle down to a cheaper Quest 3 along the line – and we’ll eventually get a new Pro.

            Business versions will be more expensive (though that has nothing to do with them not requiring a facebook account), just like they have been in the past since Oculus Go.

            I don’t know with how much “tiers” of hardware facebook will end up, whether just 2 or maybe 3. But the strategic guide rails seem pretty clear at this point.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            So now that we have roughly established the what and the how much, the main remaining question is when, we just know that it will come someday. I still hope that the Workroom release hints at Facebook Connect ’21, but only Facebook knows for sure.

          • Blaexe

            Not in 2021 – at least that’s what Bosworth said. And that’s also why I don’t see them announcing it at Connect. This would pose the risk to significantly impact Quest 2s black friday / holiday sales (in a negative way) as the Quest Pro will make big splashes in the media as a significantly upgraded headset and quite some people will just decide to wait and see.

            I just don’t see them taking that risk. If they announce it, they have to sell it soon after Connect imo.

    • dk

      “not require a Facebook account” xD that will never happened …it’s a facebook product

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The Business edition already doesn’t require a Facebook account, you just pay for that privilege with a much higher price. So it could work in a similar fashion on Quest Pro:

        – consumers pay less, can use the Quest Store, but need a Facebook accounts
        – businesses pay (a lot) more, can only use custom apps, but don’t need Facebook accounts

    • Elite-Force_Cinema

      “Quest Pro will not require a Facebook account”

      Are you trying to say you want to force Oculus to go out of business for good just so that you can force them to not for them to do better at treating their customers with respect but for them to get all of their employees to go bankrupt and homeless instead simply because you think Oculus is owned by Facebook and that you think Facebook is bad simply because you care about your privacy and anti-censorship and nothing else? Cause it sounds like you are!