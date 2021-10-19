Facebook, which already employs some 60,000 people, announced a massive expansion of its workforce in an effort to get a head start in building the metaverse. The company says it aims to hire 10,000 new employees, all in the EU.

The metaverse is loosely defined as a sort of immersive internet where virtual experiences and worlds share some level of connectivity, interoperability, and identity (ie: a shared avatar across experiences). Facebook believes that the metaverse, alongside AR and VR, represent what it often calls the “next computing platform,” which it has been aiming to get an early grip on ever since it acquired Oculus back in 2014.

If the company hadn’t already made it abundantly clear that it believes that the metaverse is the next major tech landgrab, it definitely has now. This week the company said it will hire a staggering 10,000 new employees over the next five years in order to support its effort to get a head start on building the metaverse.

“No one company will own and operate the metaverse. Like the internet, its key feature will be its openness and interoperability,” the company wrote. “Bringing this to life will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers. For Facebook, it will also require continued investment in product and tech talent, as well as growth across the business.”

To that end the company is planning to grow its workforce by nearly 17% with a hiring spree that will create “new high-skilled jobs” that will support its metaverse efforts.

SEE ALSO
Facebook's Ray-Ban Smartglasses Get Their Big Reveal on Thursday

Beyond racing toward its vision of the next computing platform, the jobs announcement makes clear another priority—growing the company’s political influence in the EU.

According to Facebook, all of the 10,000 newly created roles will seek hires living in the EU; not coincidentally company believes that “the EU […] has an important role to play in shaping the new rules of the internet. European policymakers are leading the way in helping to embed European values like free expression, privacy, transparency and the rights of individuals into the day-to-day workings of the internet.”

Specifically the company says, “We hope to see the completion of the Digital Single Market [Wikipedia] to support Europe’s existing advantages, as well as stability on international data flows, which are essential to a flourishing digital economy.”

With the offer of 10,000 new tech jobs in the region, Facebook is surely securing itself some leverage in the discussion of internet policies and regulations with will impact both its existing online business and its future metaverse aspirations.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ZarathustraDK

    Open standards is the only way the metaverse will come about. Facebook can help this by helping forming a consortium with competing entities in the vein of the Khronos group which is the steward of Vulkan, or they can delay it by acting like a dictator and pouring money into lobbying and try to cordon it off into a product which will inevitably fail since no-one is interested in seeing FB holding the keys to the metaverse.

    Thumbs down from here until proven otherwise.

  • redi

    Thank you facebook for taking VR seriously, without you VR will be dead long time ago.

    • Ad

      “Thank you lord for these chains you have bestowed upon me, for your grace and your omnipotence.”

      • palmer fuckey

        Oculess – google it – you can use your quest without a facebook account, for now.

    • bigdaddy5

      They downvoted him for speaking the truth

  • palmer fuckey

    Facebook needs to be broken up before it can exert political influence over the EU and enslave everyone. So ASHAMED of my fellow netizens that would accept this tyranny if VR gets a few more dollars. How pathetic.

  • Fierce Deity

    European policymakers are leading the way in helping to embed European values like free expression, privacy, transparency and the rights of individuals into the day-to-day workings of the internet.”

    Interesting statement because my experience of living in Europe for 30 years has been quite the opposite, especially the last 2 years with the vaccine policy.

  • Ad

    Some analysts have suggested that the metaverse narrative is actually a legal move to shift the narrative from the areas Facebook has monopolized to a future market they would be considered an innovator in. No January attacks in XR yet, their App Store doesn’t have scrutiny or lawsuits yet (even though it’s run even more tightly than apple’s), children haven’t been proven to be more depressed using quests yet, and Facebook is a monopolist here but the sector is new and few care about it or understand it.

    Does this fit with that? Maybe, it seems like it’s a mix of things and to be honest the EU aspect of this makes it seem pretty clearly to be the case, Facebook is an American company and europe is dominated by American tech. They even bought the leash of Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the UK and former LibDem leader, as their spokesman and excuse man. I’m sure they want to project an image of a European company as well that created the European jobs of the future, else the EU starts protecting its citizens from Facebook or helping local competition. Oh also the Digital Single Market will make it incredibly hard for European governments to regulate Facebook individually.

    Why isn’t there a flatscreen metaverse effort like this yet though? Why are fortnite/roblox the only ones trying?

    What’s the breakdown of content creators to coders to engineers in this hiring spree?