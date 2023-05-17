Industry Direct by Mark at Fanatical
Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience. They are written by sponsors with no involvement from the Road to VR editorial team. Links to these posts appear only in our newsletter and do not intermix with our on-site editorial feed. Industry Direct sponsors help make Road to VR possible.
For a limited time only, at Fanatical we are holding our annual Bundlefest celebration, offering a range of PC VR and Quest VR games at incredible prices.
As an official digital retailer of PC and Quest games, this week sees the launch of two exciting collections.
Build your own Quest VR Collection
Choose from a collection of 24 Quest VR games that includes Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition, Zombieland: Headshot Fever, Death Horizon: Reloaded, Ragnarock, IRON GUARD and more, starting at 4 games for just $40. This will be a limited run collection so select your favorites as soon as you can, so as not to be disappointed.
Here is the full line-up:
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Sairento VR : Untethered
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever
- Death Horizon: Reloaded
- Ragnarock
- IRON GUARD
- Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown
- Swarm
- HitchHiker: A Mystery Game
- Audio Trip
- Prison Boss VR
- Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok
- Yupitergrad
- SculptrVR
- Mare
- Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Gadgeteer
- AVICII Invector: Encore Edition
- ForeVR Bowl
- YUKI
- Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey
- ForeVR Cornhole
- ForeVR Pool
Bethesda VR Collection
For just $24.99, get a collection of four amazing VR games from the team at Bethesda. With a total value of over $150, this is truly great value and includes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Fallout 4 VR
- DOOM VFR
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
To see these and other bundles launching during Bundlefest this week, check out our bundle page.