Industry Direct by Mark at Fanatical Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience. They are written by sponsors with no involvement from the Road to VR editorial team. Links to these posts appear only in our newsletter and do not intermix with our on-site editorial feed. Industry Direct sponsors help make Road to VR possible.

For a limited time only, at Fanatical we are holding our annual Bundlefest celebration, offering a range of PC VR and Quest VR games at incredible prices.

As an official digital retailer of PC and Quest games, this week sees the launch of two exciting collections.

Choose from a collection of 24 Quest VR games that includes Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition, Zombieland: Headshot Fever, Death Horizon: Reloaded, Ragnarock, IRON GUARD and more, starting at 4 games for just $40. This will be a limited run collection so select your favorites as soon as you can, so as not to be disappointed.

Here is the full line-up:

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Sairento VR : Untethered

Zombieland: Headshot Fever

Death Horizon: Reloaded

Ragnarock

IRON GUARD

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown

Swarm

HitchHiker: A Mystery Game

Audio Trip

Prison Boss VR

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Yupitergrad

SculptrVR

Mare

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Pinball FX2 VR

Gadgeteer

AVICII Invector: Encore Edition

ForeVR Bowl

YUKI

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey

ForeVR Cornhole

ForeVR Pool

Check out the collection here

For just $24.99, get a collection of four amazing VR games from the team at Bethesda. With a total value of over $150, this is truly great value and includes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Fallout 4 VR

DOOM VFR

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Check out the collection here

To see these and other bundles launching during Bundlefest this week, check out our bundle page.