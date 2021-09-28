Fast Travel Games, the Sweden-based VR developer behind Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (2021) and Apex Construct (2018), today announced it’s opening a publishing arm which is aimed at helping smaller teams to break into the VR games market.

The publishing team will be led by Patrick Liu, a games industry veteran of more than 15 years. Before joining Fast Travel Games, Liu was Head of Games at Mojang Studios, and has also worked in senior roles at Rovio, Spotify, and EA’s DICE.

Fast Travel Games says that with the opening of its publishing arm, it’s “well-positioned to act as a publishing partner for smaller devs looking to break into the market or grow their businesses.”

The studio is looking to provide services such as funding, access to first-party platforms, marketing and PR, certification processes, quality assurance, storefront optimization, localization, age ratings, music licensing, and more.

Founded in 2016 in Stockholm as a VR-exclusive studio, Fast Travel has developed a number of well-received games including Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, The Curios Tale of the Stolen Pets, and Apex Construct. The studio also co-developed Neat Corporation’s Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency.

“We’ve been fully committed to VR since founding the studio in 2016, and in that time we’ve collected experiences, expertise, and connections that are of huge value to smaller VR devs trying to find success in this market” said Fast Travel Games CEO Oskar Burman, “VR is still a developing medium, and we want to use what we’ve learned and accomplished to contribute to its expansion and help bring more great games to market. ”

Over the past 12 months, Fast Travel says it’s doubled its team to nearly 50 employees, something the studio attributes to the rapid growth of the Oculus Quest platform. The studio also secured a $4 million investment in June, which you might see as a vote of confidence from investors in VR gaming in general. Burman reveals that Quest has accounted for 90% of sales its latest title, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, which is also available on PC VR headsets and PSVR, underscoring the importance of the Quest platform for would-be content partners.

Developers looking to work with Fast Travel Games can head to the studio’s website or reach out to publishing@fasttravelgames.com and include all of the specifics on what/when/how/where you plan on releasing.