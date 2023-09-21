Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Fast Travel Games announced it’s partnering with MoonHood, a new game studio founded by the creators of Lost in Random (2021) and VR game Ghost Giant (2019). MoonHood is creating a VR-supported game that aims to replicate the look and feel of claymation.

Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, MoonHood aims to “immerse players in strange worlds handcrafted in actual clay, cardboard and what have you,” studio says on its new website.

MoonHood says it’s hired a team of sculptors and miniature painters to create physical objects as the basis of their first project, which is currently unnamed. The sculptures are then 3D scanned and presumably animated in Blender and other engines. The game is slated to target consoles, PC, and VR headsets—no word on exact platforms for now.

In the partnership announcement seen below, MoonHood says it’s partnering with Fast Travel’s publishing wing, but also a second unnamed partner. The studio says on its website that the project is being funded by “one of the biggest platforms,” which, considering the VR landscape right now, basically means Meta. The studio hasn’t confirmed this, as the video conveniently teases the name as a part of a redaction.

As a publisher, Fast Travel Games has brought a number of VR games to life, including third-party titles Virtuoso, EVERSLAUGHT Invasion, and Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game. It’s also developed a number of well-recieved VR games including upcoming single-player RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice and asymmetric multiplayer Mannequin.