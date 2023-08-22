Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Fast Travel Games teased a mysterious new multiplayer title today that the VR studio and publisher says we’re due to learn more about sometime next month.

The studio tweeted out a short teaser with a cryptic message, which reads: “The [redacted] have frozen time. I don’t know how it’s even possible. We need to work together to [redacted].”

Fast Travel, which is known for developing Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, Apex Construct and The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, has also become a prolific publisher of VR games, with titles under its wing including Broken Edge, Cities VR, Guardian’s Frontline, We Are One, and Virtuoso.

The short teaser says it’s coming from Fast Travel Games without mentioning any other studio though. Much like the studio’s upcoming single-player RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, it could be the product of in-house development.

Promising a September reveal, the most logical date could be Meta Connect, which is starting September 27th. There, we’re sure to get an info dump of Quest 3 games, release dates, and everything under the sun about Meta’s next big consumer headset release.

In the meantime, we’ll have our eyes peeled on Fast Travel’s social channels for any clues as to what the mysterious multiplayer game may hold.