World of Darkness VR Game ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice’ Revealed, Coming to Quest in Late 2023

During Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase today VR pioneers Fast Travel Games unveiled a new VR game set in the ‘World of Darkness’ universe called Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice.

Billed as a single player adventure RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice puts you in the role of a vampire who must strike from the shadows and drink the blood of both mortal and vampire prey.

Fast Travel Games, which is also known for its other ‘World of Darkness’ VR game Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (2021), says its new title features a “gritty main narrative that includes several side missions and dialogue options,” all of which is set in a dark and mysterious Venice.

1 of 5

Here’s how Fast Travel describes some features of Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice:

● BE A STEALTHY VAMPIRE: Hide from the guilty in plain sight with Cloak of Shadows, boil the insides of your victims with Cauldron of Blood, or place a Shadow Trap to drag them into Oblivion. Drink the blood of mortals and other vampires to keep your Hunger at bay. The crossbow attached to your arm can be used for both puzzle solving and combat.

● BECOME THE APEX PREDATOR: You start off as a strong vampire, but can grow even more powerful by upgrading and purchasing new disciplines in skill trees for stealth, combat, and high speed traversal. Explore, complete missions and optional objectives to gain XP and become the ultimate arbiter of Justice.

● A DARK & MYSTERIOUS VENICE: Uncover a conspiracy in a Venice you don’t see in the tourist guides… Explore dark alleyways, blood-soaked canals, forgotten catacombs, and opulent palazzos in your quest to bring your sire’s murderer to justice. Play a gritty main narrative with several side missions, where your dialogues with NPCs and choices you make bring you closer to the truth.

You can wishlist the game on Quest here. When it launches at some point in late 2023, it will be priced at $30. Notably, the trailer says it’s targeting Quest 2 and Quest 3, one of the first games to officially say so; that could mean Fast Travel is working closely with Meta.

To boot, there’s no word on whether it’s coming to other headsets, such as PSVR 2 or SteamVR, however we’ll be keeping an eye on Fast Travel’s Twitter in the meantime.