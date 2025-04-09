Indie studio X82 announced it’s releasing a parkour game next month that’s throwing in a veritable buffet of unique locomotion styles, hoping to put Quest’s hand-tracking on par with controller-based movement.

Called FastHands, the multiplayer game offers up endless procedurally levels that let you run, jump, climb and glide, tasking you to progress through obstacle courses filled with moving traps, speed boosts, and its fair share of impossible jumps.

While you can play seated and with controllers, the game’s use of hand-tracking aims to go a lot further than most, getting out of your chair to pump your arms for forward movement, glide through the air like Superman, and skitter up walls using your stick ‘spider hands’ to blast up verticals at a surprisingly fast pace.

Check out the trailer below to see just how hand-tracking is used in FastHands:

You won’t need to swing your arms ‘too much’, like in Sprint Vector (2018) though, instead requiring about 20cm (eight inches) of up and down movement to accelerate.

“It’s not too high effort as you only need a medium pace, but it’s intended to give a better feel of running while also making use of hand tracking,” X82 tells Road to VR. “There is also a seated / controller mode where you just use analogue sticks.”

Although fundamentally a parkour game, there’s also some shooting involved too, serving up targets (and other players) that you can hit with your trusty slingshot. Pull one hand back to charge and aim with the other—with or without controllers.

It’s an interesting array of hand-tracked stuff for sure, and we can’t wait to see it in action when it arrives in early access on Quest 2 and above. You’ll find it over on the Horizon Store when it launches on May 8th.

In the meantime, X82 is hosting closed multiplayer beta testing on the FastHands Discord (invite link). Join for more details on how to access the game and also provide feedback.