VR Horror Hit Returns With ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2’, Trailer Here

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

One of VR’s most popular horror games is getting a sequel. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is officially heading to PSVR 2 and promises to improve on the original.

Developer Steel Wool Studios says that FNAF: Help Wanted 2 will bring new mini-games and feature familiar characters and locations from the series, while breaking new ground as well.

Help Wanted 2 will feel familiar to players who experienced the first game, but with all new games, locations, story, and animatronics. Do your best to complete your work as fast and as diligently as you can, but be careful. One wrong move at this job can lead to… unexpected consequences. Utilizing the enhanced power and fidelity of PS VR2, this title will be the most immersive, heart-racing Five Nights at Freddy’s title ever. PS VR2 sense controller and headset haptics let players feel every step, rumble, and shake as you race to complete your tasks on time. VR brings players even closer to the animatronics than ever before, just not too close, they have been known to bite.

The original FNAF: Help Wanted is available on the original PSVR, Quest, and PC VR, and while the studio hasn’t confirmed that the sequel will reach all the same platforms, we’d guess that’s where things are headed (except probably not the original PSVR now that Sony has moved on to PSVR 2).

The FNAF: Help Wanted 2 release date is planned for “late 2023.”