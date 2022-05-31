Ricardo ‘Raicuparta’ Lopes has been working on a VR mod for the award-winning adventure game Firewatch for nearly a year now. Although the mod is heading into “maintenance mode,” which means there aren’t any new features coming down the pipeline, Lopes has decided to make the so-called ‘Two Forks VR’ mod open source and free to anyone.

Lopes, who is also known for adding VR support to The Stanley Parable and Outer Wilds, has made the source code of the Two Forks VR mod available on GitHub, so anyone who owns Firewatch on PC can play it with a SteamVR-compatible headset.

The mod lets you physically interact with the game’s many items, including the world map and compass, and play the entire game from start to finish in VR.

It also includes a number of VR-specific settings, such as snap and smooth turning, a way of ‘driving’ a ghostly version of your avatar around and then teleporting to the destination, and either showing or disabling avatar legs.

In the mod’s most recent update, Lopes also added LIV support, so you can take mixed reality footage of your in-game adventuring like you see below.

If you’re interested in checking out mods for The Stanley Parable and Outer Wilds, head over to Raicuparta’s Patreon for access.

