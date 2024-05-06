Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (2023), the sequel to the popular VR horror game, is officially coming to Quest next week.

Developer Steel Wool Studios announced FNAF: Help Wanted 2 is slated to arrive on the Quest platform on May 9th, 2024, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro.

Originally launched on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets in late 2023, FNAF: Help Wanted 2 is all about mini-games where you’ll see if you have what it takes to excel in the world of pizzeria management and maintenance—of course taking place at Freddy Fazbear’s very friendly and not at all dangerous entertainment compound.

FNAF: Help Wanted 2 has done fairly well for itself since launching on PC VR and PSVR 2, as it currently sports a ‘Very Positive’ user rating on Steam, and a 4.68/5 star rating on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.

You can pre-order FNAF: Help Wanted 2 on Quest here, priced at $40. Check out the trailer below, which includes footage captured on Quest.

