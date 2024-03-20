Impact Reality, the VR publishing and marketing firm, announced it’s formed a studio dedicated to porting flatscreen games to VR.

Called Flat2VR Studios, the venture is aimed at merging traditional video games with immersive VR experiences, and is said to engage leading developers from the VR modding scene to create officially licensed VR adaptations of popular flatscreen games.

“The Flat2VR community has proven there is a tremendous appetite to experience cherished games in an entirely new way with virtual reality,” said Elliott Tate, partner at Impact Reality and founder of the Flat2VR community. “With Flat2VR Studios, we’re thrilled to work directly with the best developers to create official, high-quality VR versions of hit titles, available directly on VR storefronts such as Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.”

Flat2VR Studios has also partnered with Team Beef, known for bringing retroactive VR support for games such as Doom, Doom 3, Quake 3, the original Half-Life, and Return to Castle Wolfenstein.

Lead by Tate, the studio includes VR porting veterans ‘Cabalistic’ and ‘Raicuparta’, renowned for their VR adaptations of games like Half-Life 2 and Outer Wilds respectively.

The studio is currently working on an official VR port of a still undisclosed game, which is slated to release in late 2024 or early 2025 on major VR platforms.