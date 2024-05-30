Two anticipated VR games, Behemoth and Alien: Rogue Incursion, showed their first glimpse of gameplay during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation today. Both are set to launch across all major VR platforms later this year.

Behemoth First Look at VR Gameplay

Kicking things off with Behemoth: this is the latest game from developer Skydance Interactive, the studio behind The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners series.

Behemoth is due out “Fall” 2024, and coming to PSVR 2, PC VR, and Quest (Skydance hasn’t confirmed exactly which Quest headsets the game will support, so the aging Quest 2 remains in question).

Over at the PlayStation Blog, the developer shared a description of the gameplay. Here’s a few choice bits that caught our eye:

  • We designed this dark fantasy to stretch the boundaries of what’s possible inside a headset, creating a grim new world teeming with mystery and dangers great and small. When you enter the Forsaken Lands, one thing is clear: You are not welcome here. Everything and everyone wants to kill you. Are you bold enough to forge ahead?
  • The Forsaken Lands are your gauntlet and your hunting ground. Equipped with a grappling hook and unnatural grip strength, you’ll climb, zip, and reel to ascend or descend walls, towers, and cliffsides. Surmount barriers hindering your path, explore nooks and crannies to claim hard-to-reach items, or grasp onto unsuspecting foes and cast them into the abyss.
  • Building on our work on The Walking Dead games, we have continued to push our gore-tech and dismemberment systems in a way that players should find truly satisfying.
  • Your foes are not mindless zombies, they’re skilled, strategic warriors. Stay on your toes. Avail yourself of every weapon you can grasp. Block, parry, hack, and slash to wear their strength down. Then crack skulls, drive blades through hearts, sever limbs and cleave everything in between.

Alien: Rogue Incursion First Look at VR Gameplay

Next we’ve got Alien: Rogue Incursion, the first major VR game in several years from veteran VR studio Survios.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is planned for release “Holiday” 2024, and coming to PSVR 2, PC VR, and, Quest 3 exclusively (among Quest headsets).

The studio shared a few teases of the gameplay over at the PlayStation Blog.

Dynamically spawning and pathing with countless unique possibilities, even we couldn’t tell you exactly where and when each Xenomorph will strike, let alone what strategies it might use or if it’ll bring some friends.

While heart-pounding combat is the core of Alien: Rogue Incursion, grabbing your pulse rifle and blasting your way out of every situation is not always the best strategy. Constantly hunted by unpredictable and resourceful Xenomorphs, players will often find creativity and a level head to be their greatest weapons, especially when it comes to leveraging the environment to their advantage.

Which of these two are you most excited for?

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • eadVrim

    It reminds me of Alien: Isolation
    nostalgic moment of VR with the DK2

    • Mike

      actually it doesn't remind me anything of alien isolation. this just looks like another corridor shooter with aliens being just a bullet sponge. sorry alien isolation was the opposite of this in many ways from the look of it. what i I want is alien isolation fleshed out with motion controls and some more vr polish. what i really want is alien isolation 2 but i know that's asking for way to much.

  • ViRGiN

    Nooooo fuck meta for ruining VR! Another Quest 3 exclusive!!!!1
    Oh wait…

  • Dragon Marble

    PSVR2 is dead. Sony has abandoned it. To release the new Astrobot game without VR support — or a single word about VR — the message couldn't have been clearer. This is the game that makes the most sense — and is the least costly — to support hybrid. That cute little bot you are looking at … it is the face of PSVR. It is now completely flat, and dead.

    Sure, we have Behemoth and Alien. But those two games have been in development for a long time, and it's basically too late for them to jump ship. I would've been really mad if I were Skydance or Survios. You have to realized what Sony has done: They are an airline caption who continues to welcome passengers onboard while fully aware that the airplane does not have enough fuel to reach the destination. It's criminal!

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      PSVR2 was dead the day Sony revealed the price.

      I was really looking forward to PSVR2 but as soon as the price was revealed I knew it would be a dead platform, so I didn't buy it.

      And this is coming from someone who has two PSVR1 and around 150 PSVR games.

  • BananaBreadBoy

    So happy to finally see Behemoth! It's always great seeing successful VR devs build off their previous works as this mediums growing. I trust Skydance's pedigree with Saints and Sinners.

    Seems like it's leaning toward "Blade and Sorcery, but with an actual campaign and AAA (for VR) production value."