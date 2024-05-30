Two anticipated VR games, Behemoth and Alien: Rogue Incursion, showed their first glimpse of gameplay during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation today. Both are set to launch across all major VR platforms later this year.

Behemoth First Look at VR Gameplay

Kicking things off with Behemoth: this is the latest game from developer Skydance Interactive, the studio behind The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners series.

Behemoth is due out “Fall” 2024, and coming to PSVR 2, PC VR, and Quest (Skydance hasn’t confirmed exactly which Quest headsets the game will support, so the aging Quest 2 remains in question).

Over at the PlayStation Blog, the developer shared a description of the gameplay. Here’s a few choice bits that caught our eye:

We designed this dark fantasy to stretch the boundaries of what’s possible inside a headset, creating a grim new world teeming with mystery and dangers great and small. When you enter the Forsaken Lands, one thing is clear: You are not welcome here. Everything and everyone wants to kill you. Are you bold enough to forge ahead?

The Forsaken Lands are your gauntlet and your hunting ground. Equipped with a grappling hook and unnatural grip strength, you’ll climb, zip, and reel to ascend or descend walls, towers, and cliffsides. Surmount barriers hindering your path, explore nooks and crannies to claim hard-to-reach items, or grasp onto unsuspecting foes and cast them into the abyss.

Building on our work on The Walking Dead games, we have continued to push our gore-tech and dismemberment systems in a way that players should find truly satisfying.

Your foes are not mindless zombies, they’re skilled, strategic warriors. Stay on your toes. Avail yourself of every weapon you can grasp. Block, parry, hack, and slash to wear their strength down. Then crack skulls, drive blades through hearts, sever limbs and cleave everything in between.

Alien: Rogue Incursion First Look at VR Gameplay

Next we’ve got Alien: Rogue Incursion, the first major VR game in several years from veteran VR studio Survios.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is planned for release “Holiday” 2024, and coming to PSVR 2, PC VR, and, Quest 3 exclusively (among Quest headsets).

The studio shared a few teases of the gameplay over at the PlayStation Blog.

Dynamically spawning and pathing with countless unique possibilities, even we couldn’t tell you exactly where and when each Xenomorph will strike, let alone what strategies it might use or if it’ll bring some friends. While heart-pounding combat is the core of Alien: Rogue Incursion, grabbing your pulse rifle and blasting your way out of every situation is not always the best strategy. Constantly hunted by unpredictable and resourceful Xenomorphs, players will often find creativity and a level head to be their greatest weapons, especially when it comes to leveraging the environment to their advantage.

Which of these two are you most excited for?