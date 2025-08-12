‘Battlefield’-like VR Shooter ‘Forefront’ Launches Open Alpha for 16 vs. 16 Multiplayer Action

Forefront is an upcoming Battlefield-inspired VR shooter which promises huge 16 vs. 16 firefights in large spaces with vehicles on Quest and Steam. The studio just surprise-dropped an open alpha of the game to gather player feedback and stress-test systems.

Forefront comes from Triangle Factory—the studio behind competitive VR shooter Breachers—so we expect the gunplay and gadgets are going to be solid. But compared to many multiplayer VR shooters which top out at 4 vs. 4 or maybe 8 vs. 8 players, Forefront is trying to tap into large-scale battles with teams up to 16 vs. 16, along with an array of vehicles like tanks, helicopters, and jeeps.

The studio has just launched an open alpha for Forefront, which will be available starting right now for 24 hours, and between August 15–17th. Interested players can check out the game’s official Discord server for sign-up details.

Forefront is planned for launch on Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Steam.