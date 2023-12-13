Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and nDreams showed off more of the post-launch roadmap for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023), the ghostbusting co-op adventure that landed on Quest and PSVR 2 in October. Owners of the game can look forward to new game modes and content, but the studios say we’re also in for something “major” come March.

Starting December 15th, the studios say we can look forward to a new game mode called ‘Infestation’, which will let you and fellow co-op Ghostbusters team up to trap a stubborn ghostly intruder. Much like the game’s ‘Heist and Seek’ mode, Infestation takes place across all existing locations, which means 10 new missions coming this week.

The update is free, however owners of the ‘Full Containment Edition’ of the game ($55) can also claim four new character and two new equipment skins alongside the update. The skins can also be purchased separately if you happen to own the standard version of the game ($35).

In January, we’re also getting what game director Nathan Baseley calls a more “narrative infused” mode called ‘Slimer Hunt’, which brings the eponymous slimey-boi to the game for the first time. This mode is supposed to bring players back to the narrative roots of the series by kitting you out with original jump suits from the ’80s films and pitting you against Slimer for a “darker and a bit scarier” mode, Baseley says.

There’s also a “major” update headed our way in March 2024, which coincides with the release of the new Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

There’s no telling what the studios have in store, although we can bet it might be pretty frosty, as the new film reunites some of the original cast (Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton) to help take on a mysterious and evil force, known as the ‘Death Chill’.

Check out the most recent developer update below to see some of the coming modes in action: