Google is Rolling out Photorealistic ‘Likeness’ Avatars on Android XR to Compete with Apple’s ‘Personas’

By
Ben Lang
-
8

Google is starting to roll out new photorealistic avatars which they call “Likeness”. Similar to Apple’s Personas, Likeness avatars are generated by scanning a user’s face, then animated it with input from the sensors on a headset. The avatars can be used to represent the user in video call apps, but Google doesn’t yet have a way to have spatial meetings with other Likeness avatars.

The News

Google is launching its own photorealistic avatars called Likeness avatars, for use on compatible Android XR headsets. The idea is similar to Apple’s Persona avatars: scan the user’s face to create a realistic representation, then use the headset’s on-board cameras to animate the scan as realistically as possible.

 

Likenesses take a slightly different (and probably more user-friendly) approach for the initial face scan; rather than scanning by holding a headset out in front of your face, Google instead released a Likeness (beta) Android app to let people scan themselves with their phone instead. Holding your phone in front of your face for a scan is definitely a bit easier than awkwardly holding a whole headset with both hands.

According to Google, the Likeness (beta) app is only compatible with Google Pixel 8 or newer, Samsung Galaxy S23 or newer, or Samsung Z Fold5 or newer. Without a compatible device, you can’t create a Likeness avatar, meaning Android XR users with an iPhone (or unsupported Android phone) won’t be able to scan themselves. One benefit of Apple’s approach to scanning with the headset itself is that anyone can use a Persona avatar on Vision Pro regardless of what kind of phone they have.

Image courtesy Google

Like Apple’s approach, Likeness avatars can be used generically as a ‘virtual webcam’. That makes them widely compatible with most video call apps that expect a front-facing camera, like Google MeetZoom, Messenger, etc.

And just like Apple, the first ‘beta’ iteration of Likeness avatars are 2D only. They are presented as a 2D representation with no way to transmit them in a spatial format, or have a ‘spatial meeting’, like Vision Pro can do with spatial FaceTime calls. However, Google says it’s working on spatial meetings for the future.

My Take

Photorealistic avatars on XR headsets are a great value-add because of the ability to use video call apps naturally. Apple’s Personas are currently the state-of-the-art as far as consumer-available photorealistic avatars, and the company has shown that it’s possible to cross over the uncanny valley with this approach to avatars.

During a recent meeting with Google, I joined a demo video call on Google Meet with one of the participants using a Likeness avatar. From a photorealism standpoint, the results look impressive, and facial movements look convincing too. However, because I didn’t personally know the individual using the Likeness, I was unfamiliar with their actual idiolect, which makes it impossible for me to judge the accuracy of the facial motion. Still, facial motion only needs to be plausibly realistic to be passable in many circumstances, and that’s been achieved from what I can see.

Image courtesy Google

While it’s a bummer that there’s no ‘spatial meeting’ yet for Android XR (allowing users to chat face-to-face with fully spatial Likeness avatars), Google made the right choice in prioritizing virtual webcam usage at the start. It’s less impressive than spatial meetings, but more widely useful and compatible with existing services and apps.

There’s probably no chance we’ll see spatial calls between Likeness avatars and Persona avatars any time soon, but virtual webcam compatibility makes it trivial for both kinds of avatars to chat across headsets.

One thing worth noting is that Likeness avatars probably won’t be compatible with all Android XR devices. Forthcoming ‘Android XR’ smartglasses (which don’t run anything close to the full-blown version of Android XR) don’t have the power or sensors necessary to render or animate a Likeness avatar. Similarly, devices like XREAL Aura (which does run full-blown Android XR), might have the power but don’t have the sensors (eye and mouth tracking cameras) to animate a Likeness avatar.

SEE ALSO
Meta Ray-Ban Display Repairablity is Predictably Bad, But Less Than You Might Think

It’s possible that Google could make Likeness avatars compatible with these devices by doing simulated eye movements and audio-based lip-sync. Although those technologies are already widely in use for more cartoonish avatars, they’re likely to fall deep into the uncanny valley when applied to photorealistic face scans. So I doubt Google will take that approach.

With the introduction of Likeness avatars, Google also has the same challenge I pointed out recently regarding Apple’s Persona avatars: as headsets get smaller, how will they bring this level of avatar fidelity to smaller headsets that have even less room for the cameras that are essential for these kinds of avatars?

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Dragon Marble

    On this topic, Tested recently did a video in a "zoom call" format but with Apple Personas. The comment section was wild. I have never seen that much negativity generated by a YouTube video! Comment and comment kept beating the dead house just to express how much they hated it.

    Let's face it. "Zoom calls" with Persona/Likeness are silly. Just take off you headset when you need to join a video call. Virtual avatars are meaningful only if they are spatial.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Which video are you referring to? The only Tested video from the last few months I found even featuring AVP was Norm's and Adam's (both avid AVP fans and active users) M5 AVP review that showed some of the new collaboration within the same physical space using personas. Which they both liked a lot, and the YouTube comments were mostly positive regarding both the review and the refreshed AVP itself, with the main complaint that Apple didn't offer a trade-in program for M2 AVP owners.

      And after Apple's WWDC half a year ago they reviewed AVP's new and improved Personas, pointing out that even the old Personas were already fully usable for video conferencing. The video showed some of their previous internal FaceTime chats in AVP, with again positive reactions in the comments.

      While early on a lot of people on YouTube complained about price, weight, lack of controller support and much more, by now the people still watching Tested videos about AVP seem to be mostly AVP fans, so I really have no idea where you found that resentful comment section that "kept beating the dead horse just to express how much they hated it." But maybe there was some unrelated video regarding Zoom using a flat projection of Personas that I am not aware of.

      A lot of people like Personas esp. because they are created once up to the point where you like them, and then show you that way even if you just crawled out of bed with a terrible hangover, a situation where you definitely don't want to take of the headset to appear as yourself in a video call.

      • Dragon Marble

        Tried to reply with a link but it was removed. It's titled "Tested: Google's Android XR Smart Glasses Prototype Impressions!".

        Yes, they were using Persona to talk about Likeness.

  • Greg Szarama

    I don't know what "Apple Personas" is but this looks like cool tech

    • Apple Persona is the same thing, but much better

      • Greg Szarama

        What makes them better?

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Likenesses take a slightly different (and probably more user-friendly) approach for the initial face scan

    vs

    […] the Likeness (beta) app is only compatible with Google Pixel 8 or newer, Samsung Galaxy S23 or newer, or Samsung Z Fold5 or newer. Without a compatible device, you can’t create a Likeness avatar […]

    I understand what you are trying to say, but everybody owning an AVP being able to create an avatar with AVP itself sounds overall a lot more user-friendly than only those owning certain Google or Samsung phones being able to create an avatar for their Android XR HMD.

    There is a decent chance that someone paying USD 1800+ for a Samsung HMD running Google's Android XR is using either a high end Samsung or Google phone. But I consider it a dark pattern if something requires a secondary device for things that could be done on the main device itself And Likeness avatars won't even work on weaker Android XR devices, removing one valid reason to (mostly) rely on an app, simply because some HMDs may lack the sensors/processing power to generate a Likeness.

    There are good reasons to make a smartphone app the primary interface, esp. for regularly required tasks that are rather cumbersome to do on a headset. But here we are talking about an essential function that has to be performed only once, so minor discomfort from doing it on the HMD is negligible compared to not being able to do it at all. And the Samsung/Google HMD was supposed to be released in Q1 2024, but got delayed in 2023-06, one month after Apple showed AVP. GXR finally shipped in 2025-10, so they had 28 months after the delay to avoid what I'd consider at least a minor (and really a major) user experience fuck-up.

    Google should have at least made it possible to do this on the HMD itself too, and only offered the Likeness phone app as an alternative to make it more comfortable, not requiring an app limited to a few phones to even start using the feature. Hopefully this is only due to it still being beta, and they will later support both generating a Likeness on HMDs and more phones. But again, they had 28 months to get this right from the start.

  • eadVrim

    MR needs teleportation chat app, scan your local invite your friend in VR and see him walking in your place in AR