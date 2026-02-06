‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ VR Game is Getting a Steam Demo Ahead of Spring Launch

Cortopia Studios and Beyond Frames Entertainment announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is coming to Quest 3, SteamVR and Pico headsets this Spring.

There’s no specific launch date yet beyond the spring release window, although the studios announced that players hoping to get an early hands-on will be able to get their first taste with a free, single-player PC VR demo later this month.

As a part of Steam Next Fest, the demo will feature the first 15 minutes of gameplay, letting you come to grips with each playable Turtle. The limited-limited demo will be available from February 23rd to March 2nd.

While the demo will only offer single-player gameplay, at launch the game is slated to offer up four-player co-op, letting you hash out who gets dibs on Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, or Raphael.

Notably, each Turtle has their own unique play styles, preferences, and physical abilities: e.g. Raphael naturally has more health, so he makes for a better tank. Still, the player can choose how to play each Turtle, Art Director Ace St. Germain says in the studio’s latest dev diary.

“It’s anarchy in the best way possible. There are simply no rules what what your co-operation looks like. How you’ll work together is entirely up to you, and every group you play with will end up having its own unique flare,” St. Germain says.

We went hands-on with TMNT: Empire City back in December, which showed off an early tutorial of its movement and combat system. Still, we can’t wait to see it in action in co-op, as it seems to be shaping up to be a pretty radical VR beat’em-up.

In the meantime, you can now pre-order TMNT: Empire City on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S, priced at $20 (20% discount). You can also wishlist on the Pico Store for Pico 4 and above, and Steam for PC VR headsets. The studio notes that its 20% discount will be available in the first two weeks of the game’s release.